Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 6 due to â€˜Marceâ€™

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 6 due to ‘Marce’

Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday, November 6, due to the effects of Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing).

The following local government units suspended classes:

Dipaculao, Aurora - Classes from elementary, secondary including ALS in public and private schools.

Aparri,Cagayan - Classes at all levels, public and private schools.

Ilocos Sur - Classes from kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private schools.

Apayao - Classes from kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private schools.

Calaminiugan, Cagayan - Classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Quirino - Classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Ilagan, Isabela - Classes from preschool to secondary level in public and private schools.

Camarines Sur - Classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya - Classes from kindergarten to Grade 12, public and private schools.

Alcala, Cagayan - Classes at all levels, public and private schools.

