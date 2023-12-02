Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Films president and GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes said that Vic Sotto has renewed his contract with the network.

In the Show My column in Pilipino Star Ngayon published on December 1, it was revealed that the "E.A.T" host will continue appearing on GMA-7.

“Kaka-renew lang nila and okay na okay naman ang show nila sa amin,” said Gozon.

She added that Sotto signed another new season, which has been their agreement in the past years.

Vic headlines the weekend sitcom "Open 24/7" with Maja Salvador and Jose Manalo. He previously starred in another sitcom titled "Daddy's Gurl," with "E.A.T" co-host Maine Mendoza.

The GMA executive said that she is aware of the rumors that the host might leave the network, but Gozon said Vic has a good relationship with the network for the past 28 years.

“Maganda ang relationship namin kay Vic. Ang tagal na naming magka-trabaho, 28 years na ‘yun,” Gozon said.

RELATED: Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show