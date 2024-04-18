^

Actors, singers dominate TIME100 'Most Influential' list for 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 6:24pm
Composite image of Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Michael J. Fox
Kylie Minogue and Michael J. Fox via Instagram, AFP / file

MANILA, Philippines — Over one-fifth of the individuals included in the "TIME100: The Most Influential People" list for 2024 are actors, singers and filmmakers.

The majority made up the Artists section of the list, which included singers Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino; actors Jeffrey Wright, Colman Domingo, Leslie Odom Jr., Dev Patel and Alia Bhatt; rapper 21 Savage and newly-minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The Icons section of the list saw actors Michael J. Fox, Taraji P. Henson and Elliot Page; singers Kylie Minogue and Burna Boy and filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Hayao Miyazaki joining the likes of footballer Jenni Hermoso and businessman Mark Cuban.

Another filmmaker, Donna Langley of Universal Pictures, and music producer Jack Antonoff made the Titans section. Comedienne Maya Rudolph was included in the Innovators section, while actress America Ferrera was part of the Pioneers section.

Their write-ups were done by their peers: Fox's by Ryan Reynolds, Minogue's by Chris Martin, Patel's by Daniel Kaluuya, Wright's by Octavia Spencer, Odom's by Kate Hudson and Miyazaki's by Guillermo del Toro.

Some of them wrote for fellow colleagues who were also in the list, such as Henson for Barrino and Burna Boy for 21 Savage.

Last year's "Most Influential" list featured the likes of Drew Barrymore, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Michael B. Jordan, Lea Michele, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Saldaña in the Artists section alone.

RELATED: Civil rights lawyer, Clark Kent lookalike turns accidental superhero in Brazil

