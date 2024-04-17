^

Spielberg, Scorsese kids star in Christmas film premiering at Cannes

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 3:26pm
Spielberg, Scorsese kids star in Christmas film premiering at Cannes
Director Martin Scorsese with daughter, actress Francesca Scorsese
Sami Drasin via Francesca Scorsese's Instagram

PARIS, France — The children of filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese star in a Christmas film premiering in a Cannes Film Festival sidebar section, organizers announced on Tuesday.

"Christmas Eve In Miller's Point" stars Sawyer Spielberg and Francesca Scorsese alongside comedy favorite Michael Cera ("Superbad").

It will play in the Directors' Fortnight, a non-competitive section of the festival highlighting outsider voices.

The younger Scorsese, 24, has had a high-profile role on the HBO series "We Are Who We Are."

The Directors' Fortnight will open with "This Life of Mine" by French director Sophie Fillieres, who died last year.

Several countries where filmmaking is challenging are highlighted, including Argentina ("Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed", Egypt ("East of Noon") and a first Palestinian entry ("To a Land Unknown").

There are four American films, a sign of life for its indie sector, including the intriguing "Eephus," a film about small-time baseball, starring veteran documentarian Frederick Wiseman and Keith William Richards ("Uncut Gems").

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14 to 25.

