'Time heals': Gerald Anderson reacts to Julia Barretto, Bea Alonzo reconciliation

Bea Alonzo and Julia Barretto photographed laughing together at Johnny Manahan's birthday party

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson reacted on the recent interaction between his girlfriend Julia Barretto and ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo.

In his interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, Gerald was asked for his sentiments about Julia and Bea's video shot at the recent birthday party of former Star Magic head Johnny "Mr. M" Manahan.

“Ganu’n talaga. Time heals. Basta moving forward lahat,” Gerald said.

Last March, Bea and Julia were spotted talking at Mr. M's surprise birthday in Resorts World Manila.

Manahan marked his 77th birthday last February 11.

Bea and Julia were both former Star Magic artists under Manahan, who is now a consultant for GMA’s talent arm.

At the party, Julia and Bea were seen laughing and greeting each other with “beso beso.”

It can be recalled that it had been years since the actresses fought over actor Gerald Anderson, who was dating Bea and allegedly “ghosted” and left her for Julia.

