Michelle Dee, 'Papa P lookalike' Oliver Moeller go on 1st date 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 11:52am
Michelle Dee, 'Papa P lookalike' Oliver Moeller go on 1st dateÂ 
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and Cebu lawyer Oliver Moeller appear as guests on the April 6, 2024 episode of 'It's Showtime.'
Sparkle GMA Artist via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and Cebu lawyer Oliver Moeller hit it off right away and discovered a common interest in marine biology on their recent date. 

The actress-beauty queen chose the Piolo Pascual lookalike at last week's special edition of "Expecially For You," the dating search of the noontime show "It's Showtime."

Michelle and her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, were the special guests of the popular dating segment. Melanie helped her daughter choose among the three searchees, which included the 31-year-old lawyer. 

"It was a very good first date," remarked Michelle. 

The video of their first date was aired at yesterday's episode of "It's Showtime," which marked a week since it began airing its episode on GMA-7 last April 6. The noontime show simultaneously airs on GTV, GMA-7's sister channel.

With a romantic candlelit set-up surrounded by flowers, Michelle and Oliver talked to each other and discovered a few similar interests. 

"We started talking about tattoos and stories and I realized he has a history in marine biology," said Michelle. 

"Fun fact, that was what I was supposed to become," she added. 

Oliver, meanwhile, is eager to score another date with the Filipina beauty queen. 

"Michelle is very intelligent, very easy to talk to. I'd love to get to know her more," he said. 

Michelle thanked the Cebuano looker for "taking the risk" in joining the show. She noted how shows like "It's Showtime" give people the opportunity to meet new people. 

"I think we meet the most amazing people in the most unexpected ways," she said.

Oliver, in turn, complimented Michelle, "Thank you so much for the date, for spending time. You're a lovely person, I'd love to get to know you more. I do wish you all the best with your career and your lovely family." — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

WATCH: Michelle Dee, 'Papa P lookalike' Oliver Moeller go on a date

RELATED: Michelle Dee chooses 'Papa P lookalike' on 'It's Showtime' dating search


 

IT'S SHOWTIME

MICHELLE DEE
