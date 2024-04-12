Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie

Composite image of actor David Bautista and "Avatar: The Last Airbender"

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista leads the voice cast of the upcoming animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (ATLA) movie by Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Korean singer Eric Nam, long-time Nickelodeon voice actress Dionne Quan, Canadian actress Jessica Matten and Mexican actor Roman Zaragoza are also in featured in the animated movie.

While plot details for the film with the working title "Aang: The Last Airbender" are scarce, Bautista is set to voice the movie's villain.

Nam will likely voice the titular character, while Matten and Quan are eyed to voice Aang's bending friends, Katara and Toph, respectively.

Nickelodeon and Paramount previously announced three animated films in the ATLA universe were being developed by the newly formed Avatar Studios, where original showrunners Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are producers.

The original ATLA series saw the inexperienced young Aang attempting to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, master of the four elements, with the siblings, Katara and Sokka, as they go up against the tyrannical Fire Kingdom.

Lauren Montgomery, a storyboard artist on ATLA and its sequel show "The Legend of Korra," will be directing the animated film currently set for an October 10, 2025 release.

Since the original show ended in 2008 and "The Legend of Korra" in 2014, there has been a live-action movie in 2010 that was critically-panned as a box office bomb and is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

Netflix recently renewed its live-action ATLA series adaptation for a second and third season. It stars Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier as Aang.

In related Nickelodeon news, Paramount announced the original voice cast of the beloved show "Spongebob Squarepants" will return for "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants," set for release in December 2025.

