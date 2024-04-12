^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 2:04pm
Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie
Composite image of actor David Bautista and "Avatar: The Last Airbender"
AFP / Angela Weiss, Nickelodeon

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista leads the voice cast of the upcoming animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (ATLA) movie by Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Korean singer Eric Nam, long-time Nickelodeon voice actress Dionne Quan, Canadian actress Jessica Matten and Mexican actor Roman Zaragoza are also in featured in the animated movie. 

While plot details for the film with the working title "Aang: The Last Airbender" are scarce, Bautista is set to voice the movie's villain.

Nam will likely voice the titular character, while Matten and Quan are eyed to voice Aang's bending friends, Katara and Toph, respectively.

Nickelodeon and Paramount previously announced three animated films in the ATLA universe were being developed by the newly formed Avatar Studios, where original showrunners Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are producers.

Related: First 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' animated film will be about Aang and friends

The original ATLA series saw the inexperienced young Aang attempting to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, master of the four elements, with the siblings, Katara and Sokka, as they go up against the tyrannical Fire Kingdom.

Lauren Montgomery, a storyboard artist on ATLA and its sequel show "The Legend of Korra,"  will be directing the animated film currently set for an October 10, 2025 release.

Since the original show ended in 2008 and "The Legend of Korra" in 2014, there has been a live-action movie in 2010 that was critically-panned as a box office bomb and is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

Netflix recently renewed its live-action ATLA series adaptation for a second and third season. It stars Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier as Aang.

In related Nickelodeon news, Paramount announced the original voice cast of the beloved show "Spongebob Squarepants" will return for "The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants," set for release in December 2025.

RELATED: Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' getting another 2 seasons

vuukle comment

AVATAR

DAVE BAUTISTA

NICKELODEON

PARAMOUNT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacted on the rumors that Alden Richards is now courting Kathryn Bernard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 &mdash; Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana came to Daniel Padilla's defense, saying the actor didn't prohibit ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards finally addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported &mdash; Bureau of Immigration

Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration confirmed it successfully deported American national Lee O’Brian, ex-partner of comedienne...
Entertainment
fbtw
FDCP&rsquo;s &lsquo;Parangal ng Sining&rsquo; to honor Philippines cinema icons, pioneers

FDCP’s ‘Parangal ng Sining’ to honor Philippines cinema icons, pioneers

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Among the awardees of this year’s Film Development Council of the Philippines “Parangal ng Sining” (“Honor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat headline Coachella where Taylor Swift rumored to appear

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat headline Coachella where Taylor Swift rumored to appear

By Maggy Donaldson | 3 hours ago
Hordes of music fans are arriving in California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that features headliners...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated

By Andrew Marszal | 3 hours ago
Paramount Pictures unveiled gory first-look footage from "Gladiator 2" as Disney put on an unusually R-rated presentation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted

Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was scammed by a friend before. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

Alden Richards attends Kathryn Bernardo's house blessing

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards attended the blessing of the new house of Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with