Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' getting another 2 seasons

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has been renewed for two more seasons.

The third season will serve as the conclusion of the show, mirroring the original animated series by Nickelodeon.

The streaming platform released a reaction video of the cast learning the series was getting two more seasons, with Fire Lord Ozai actor Daniel Dae Kim relaying the news.

Initially Daniel feigned as if the show was not getting a second season which had his co-stars appearing downtrodden, until he revealed the announcement it was actually two seasons — and the video call erupted with joy.

"Daniel, screw you! Why would you do this to us?!" said Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Cormier who plays the titular character Aang. "That is evil, man."

Also on the call were Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), and Elizabeth Yu (Azula).

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is renewed for Seasons 2 & 3… and here's how we told the cast. pic.twitter.com/PjsEvFooON — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) March 6, 2024

"We're going to be seeing more of each other over the next few years," Daniel ended.

Since premiering last February 22, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" was viewed over 41 million times in its first 11 days, becoming the No. 1 show in 76 countries and making the Top 10 in another 16.

The first season ended with Aang and his friends preventing the Fire Nation from destroying the Northern Water Tribe, however Azula was able to conquer the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu and take Aang's oldest friend King Bumi prisoner.

A mid-credits scene also revealed Sozin's Comet breaking into the horizon.

Season 2 will introduce blind Earthbender Toph Beifong and the conspiracy concerning Earth Kingdom capital Ba Sing Se. Meanwhile, Zuko and Iroh are declared traitors of the Fire Nation, becoming fugitives on the run as Azula continues pursuing Aang and now her brother.

