Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 11:15am
Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in 'Hello Love Goodbye'
MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacted on the rumors that Alden Richards is now courting Kathryn Bernardo.

In an interview with the media recently, Cathy said she has no knowledge about it.

"Hindi ibig sabihin na madalas magsama ay nagliligawan na. Pwede namang pure friendship," she said.

"Pwede ring simula ng something, but wala po tayong alam do'n," she clarified.

Cathy directed the blockbuster film "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kathryn and Alden.

Alden was recently asked by "24 Oras" what's the real score between him and Kathryn.

"What you see is what you get," he said.

"Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media 'yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes 'yung mga personal things that's happening, better be personal na lang."

According to Alden, since he and Kathryn starred in the box office movie "Hello Love Goodbye," they have remained good friends.

Since Kathryn and Daniel Padilla announced their breakup last November, fans of Kathryn and Alden are clamoring for a reunion project for the two.

