Enzo Pineda’s five-year-old film to be finally shown this April

Enzo Pineda lends his support at the launch of the new search for the next recipient of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Award.

MANILA, Philippines — “Game, La Union” or “GLU” is a barkada film that actor Enzo Pineda and his male co-stars shot back in 2019, before the pandemic. He cannot be any happier that on April 24, “GLU” will finally have its theatrical release.

“We all play rich kids, heirs, but our parents decided to split the barkada up before we graduate in high school, so we decided to go to La Union before we have our separate, respective lives,” Enzo shared. “We opted to settle our differences, enjoy and rediscover ourselves.”

With Philip King at the helm, “GLU” also stars David Licauco, Derrick Monasterio, Teejay Marquez, Kiko Estrada and Ruru Madrid.

“It’s kind of nice because this film is finally coming out and we now have our identity in this business,” asserted Enzo. “Even if it has taken a long time before it was released, perfect timing also because we can be proud of our careers now.

“Finally, this film is coming out. It’s kind of awkward to me because I don’t know how I’m going to approach such a role now. I’ve seen the film already. I would have done it differently if we shot it now.”

The script of “GLU” was based on the location itself, according to Enzo. “La Union is a popular place for surfing, gimmicks, and hanging out with friends. It’s like our mini-Boracay. You don’t have to fly by plane. You can reach La Union by car.”

Enzo just ended his successful stint in the primetime romantic series, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” on the Kapamilya Channel.

He is also getting his diploma this year in Culinary Arts and Technology at the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA).

His next project is a film with director Easy Ferrer, with whom he is also collaborating on the script. Enzo and girlfriend Michelle Vito will be paired in this love story slated to be shot in Europe later this year.

Meanwhile, Enzo has been part of the JCI (Junior Chamber International) for the past four years. “I have good friends from the organization, especially at the time of the pandemic,” the actor shared.

“I really wanted them to do something to help the community. I’m just glad my friends were able to give me a chance to join JCI Manila.”

Enzo has been active with JCI community projects, according to president Charles Matthew Gosingtian. Last month, Enzo initiated a dental mission, “Share A Smile.” He’s also very active in the community program and internal programs. Enzo also helped build a school in Talaingod, Davao del Norte for JCI.

He will extend his hand and help in the new search for the next recipient of JCI’s Saint Teresa of Calcutta Award. “This is really close to my heart,” Enzo said. “I’ve been part of different non-profit organizations like World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and World Vision.

“So this Saint Teresa of Calcutta Award is close to my heart because we are giving recognition to our unsung heroes who have been in service for the past 25 years,” Enzo shared. “With this award, I hope we can inspire new ones and for the ones existing, we can still inspire them to keep on going.”

Photo courtesy of Random Republika Enzo with the officers and members of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

Enzo credited his dad, who is a public servant, for inspiring him to help out others. “I would like to make him proud,” Enzo said. “The recent pandemic, a time of crisis, there’s this big part of me that wants to help out in the community the best way I can.”

The actor started a Baby JCI project, a “mobile learning center” in the depressed area in Navotas. “E-trike with wi-fi and educational materials that the teacher can drive and use to go around lesser-reached areas for the children so they can still be educated,” Enzo said.

Back in 2018, Enzo started with sponsoring a child for World Vision, so the organization subsequently made him an ambassador. “I started helping before I became an ambassador for the non-profit organizations that I’ve been part of,” Enzo shared. WWF followed in 2019.

“Being an artist is a double-edged sword,” asserted Enzo. “I just want to use this platform of being in showbiz to help out people in need. My mom (Macy) has been a good example and inspiration to me, like Saint Theresa. In everything that I do, I want to make my mother proud, as well as my dad (Enrico).”

Without batting an eyelash, Enzo, who is the younger of two boys, admitted he’s a mama’s boy. “If I want to make my dad proud, my mom is No. 1 in my heart,” Enzo proudly said.

“For 41 years, we’ve been looking for role models who have been doing humanitarian work,” disclosed project chairman Vjohn Dizon. “This year, we will widen our nationwide search by conducting awareness campaigns with several partner universities.

“How can we elevate the lives of others if we can’t elevate ourselves? Let’s elevate ourselves first before we help other people.”

The theme this year is “Elevating Lives Through Selfless Service.” Nominees are open to any living individual regardless of age, gender, race and religion, who have dedicated himself fully to humanitarian work among underprivileged Filipinos for at least 25 years.

“The hardest part is looking for someone who has accomplished 25 years of humanitarian service,” Vjohn said. “Finding the tenure is the hardest part. We’ve had years when no one reached 25 years, so we didn’t have a winner.

“Usually we had a handful of nominees, around eight to 10. The others lack humanitarian service, but more on the entrepreneurial side. It depends on the judges on how we’ll move forward.”

Last year’s distinguished recipient of the Saint Therese of Calcutta Award was 91-year-old children’s rights advocate, Teresita Luis Silva.

Deadline of nominations will be on July 31. Awarding will be on Oct. 4 at the RCBC Penthouse (45th floor).

“Hopefully, we’ll find a very fitting winner that we want to emulate for the STCA this year,” Vjon concluded.