'Forever sounds good': Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo now engaged

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 1:03pm
Celebrity couple Ria Atayde at Zanjoe Marudo
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity pair Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo have officially announced their engagement.

In her Instagram account, Ria posted photos of her and Zanjoe, including the engagement ring. 

"Forever sounds good," Ria captioned the post with white heart and ring emojis. 

"And tastes even better," Zanjoe commented on Ria's post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrities such as Janine Gutierrez, Jolina Magdangal, Maris Racal, Maine Mendoza, Angelica Panganiban, Joshua Garcia, Arjo Atayde, Gary Valenciano, Elisse Joson, Iya Villania and more extended their congratulations to Ria and Zanjoe.

"Omg congrats!!!!!" Maris commented. 

"Congratulations Ri and Z!" Joshua wrote. 

"Ayaaaaan na," Angelica commented. 

In January last year, Zanjoe admitted his relationship with Ria. 

During an interview on ANC's "Headstart," Zanjoe addressed rumors about his relationship with Ria when asked by ABS-CBN host Karen Davila.

“Yes, parang it’s out in the open naman na, so yes," Zanjoe admitted.

Rumors of romance between Zanjoe and Ria began last year when they were always seen together on various social media posts by their friends.   

RELATED: Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde
 

