'Manila, I love you so much': Janet Jackson together again with Filipino fans, still a strong performer at 57

Bernard Decloedt - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 9:00am
'Manila, I love you so much': Janet Jackson together again with Filipino fans, still a strong performer at 57
Pop icon Janet Jackson (left) before her Manila 2024 concert (right)
Janet Jackson via Instagram; Philstar.com / Bernard Decloedt

MANILA, Philippines — American singer and pop icon Janet Jackson brought nostalgia to her legions of Pinoy fans for her one-night-only concert in Manila last March 13 in Smart Araneta Coliseum, presented by Live Nation Philippines.

This is the only Southeast Asian stop of her “Together Again” tour, after which, she will perform in Nagoya and Osaka in Japan. The concert was a no frills, simple production with just Janet and her four talented dancers performing excellent choreography to her 30 plus hits.

Opening her one and a half hour concert with "Damita Jo" and "Feedback," the singer wowed the audience with her infectious dance moves and soothing vocals - her trademarks in her long-standing pop career.

One of the definite highlights of the show was the performance of “Again," a classic from her self-titled album - just her and the whole Araneta singing in unison. Janet, who was so moved by this, said: “Manila, I love you so much.”

Another highlight is her performance of “Scream," a landmark hit and duet with her equally iconic, superstar brother, Michael Jackson, much to the delight of the audience.

Her electric rendition of "Rhythm Nation," another '80s dance classic, had everyone grooving to the beat.

She also performed many of her countless chart-toppers, showing the expanse of her discography and the versatility of her singing prowess — "When I Think of You," "Escapade," "Let's Wait Awhile," "All for You" and "Miss You Much."

Janet closed with "Together Again," her most beloved and enduring hit, ending the concert on a high note!

This concert (and this whole tour) proves that Janet is not just a once-popular hit maker from the '80s and '90s. She still is an amazing singer and performer, and she is and will always be one of pop's biggest and brightest, and we'll continue to see her star shining down on you and me.

