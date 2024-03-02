'I made a really big mistake': Diego Loyzaga says Sofia Andres is his TOTGA

MANILA, Philippines — Diego Loyzaga revealed that Sofia Andres is his TOTGA, or "the one that got away."

The actor, who currently makes his comeback after years of showbiz hiatus, was game in answering questions from Aiko Melendez in the latter's YouTube vlog.

The earlier part of their conversation saw the actress complimenting Diego about his maturity and the way he answers her questions.

Towards the latter part of the interview, Aiko challenged Diego to a game called Truth or Dare.

"Sabi ko magtre-trending tayo nito kasi I will answer talaga," Diego said.

One of the questions asked in the segment was for Diego to pick among the four ladies who were linked to him as his TOTGA. They include actresses Barbie Imperial, Frankie Russell, Julia Montes and Sofia Andres.

Diego picked Sofia, his onscreen partner on the 2017 drama "Pusong Ligaw."

Digeo revealed that he committed a big mistake when he was with the actress.

"Ang laki ng pagkakamali ko kay Sofia. I wish it didn't happen... I made a really big mistake. I was a kid. I was 20, 21 years old," said the actor.

He did not share what particular mistake he did, but he said he is happy now for Sofia.

"I'm so proud. I'm so happy for her. I remember when we were together pa, the things that she has now, 'yun 'yung mga binabanggit niya noon na sana magkaroon siya. She has everything now," Diego added.

Sofia is currently with non-showbiz boyfriend, racecar driver Daniel Miranda, with whom she has a daughter named Zoe.

He and Sofia have not seen each other again since parting ways, and admitted that he tried to seek closure with her in 2018.

Diego himself is now also a father to a baby girl with a non-showbiz girl.

