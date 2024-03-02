^

Jericho Rosales wants to work with Kristine Hermosa in 'Pangako Sa 'Yo' movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 10:26am
Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa in an episode of the popular 2000 teleserye 'Pangako Sa 'Yo.'
Jericho Rosales and Kristine Hermosa in an episode of the popular 2000 teleserye 'Pangako Sa 'Yo.'
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales revealed that he wants to work again with ex-love team partner Kristine Hermosa for the movie version of the hit ABS-CBN teleserye "Pangako Sa 'Yo."

In his interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, Jericho said that the show was the game-changer in television during that time. 

"I was so proud to be a part of that. It reached so many countries and penetrated different cultures," Jericho said. 

"I think a lot of people still love it. There was really magic in the story. I think it marks a special time in the industry, in our culture, in Philippine television," he said. 

The actor has talked to his manager about the movie version of the hit series with Kristine. 

'I've always said it: I want to work with Kristine because I feel like [it's] some sort of unfinished business when it comes to our run," he said. 

"It was the 25th anniversary [of Pangako Sa 'Yo] just recently and I told my manager — because Kristine and I had the same manager before — I was like, 'Hey, how is she? Do you think she's going to be open to working with me?'" 

Jericho said he wanted the film to take off from the last episode of the series. 

"I don't want us to be parents — it's just like, rock and roll lang kasi, you know, last na," he laughed. 

"Pangako Sa 'Yo" was a hit teleserye that was also shown in other countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore, Tanzania and Kenya. It was also adapted into a Cambodian drama titled "The Promise," which ran from 2013 to 2014. 

ABS-CBN also remade its own drama with the 2015 version starring former love team partners, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 

