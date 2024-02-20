Kristine Hermosa pregnant with 6th child at 40 years old

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kristine Hermosa is expecting her 6th baby with husband Oyo Boy Sotto at 40 years old.

In her Instagram account, Kristine posted a photo of her ultrasound.

"I have never doubted God's power and faithfulness in my life —- I may at times feel discouraged but I always have a strong sense of security that only God gives — I know He’s got our backs all the time.To be honest, I was hopeful but never really expected He would bless us with children.. like.. lots of them and another one on the way.." she captioned the post.

"Funny as it may seem, but I still get those butterflies evertime I see double lines on the PT, kahit pa na ang dami na nila, parang laging 1st time.. iba't ibang level ng overwhelming emotions each stage of every pregnancy. Ibang level din when you can already see and hear the heartbeat. Iba lang talaga ang peace and joy 'pag galing kay God," she added.

Kristine praised God for receiving another blessing.

"One thing's for certain, we really cannot limit God’s power.. even how impossible it may seem —- God’s plans will always come into completion whether we like or not. Akala ko noon, last na si Isaac… ngayon, hindi ko na talaga alam kay God," she said.

"I praise the Lord for whatever plan He has for me and my super growing family — after all He is my creator, my Lord and saviour, my provider, my peace & joy, my eternal hope & ultimately my heavenly Father… I am His. He definitely knows best and I know how much He loves me and you. Keep on believing!" she added.

Kristine and Oyo tied the knot in January 2011. They have five children: Kiel, Ondrea Bliss, Kaleb Hanns, Marvic Valentin and Vittorio Isaac.

RELATED: Kristine Hermosa marks 40th birthday; says Oyo Boy Sotto is 'best husband, friend'