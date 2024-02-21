^

Vhong Navarro thanks Coco Martin for casting son in 'Batang Quiapo'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 9:06am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is one proud father to his son Yce after he has been cast in the ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

In his Facebook account, Vhong shared the 10-minute trailer of the show celebrating its first anniversary. 

"Yahoo! Thank you, Lord. Nakaka-proud na mapabilang ang anak ko at makasama sa cast ng Batang Quiapo. Good luck Yce Navarro! Aabangan ko to!" Vhong said. 

He then thanked Coco Martin for including his son. Yce is Vhong's son with actress Bianca Lapus.

"Maraming salamat, Direk CM," he wrote.

Apart from Yce, Jaime Fabregas, Elijah Canlas, Tessie Tomas and Nonie Buencamino will also join the hit series. 

Also joining the roster are Malou Crisologo, Ara Davao, Renz Fernandez and Dan Alvaro.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

Vhong Navarro thanks wife, sponsors of his freedom during 'It's Showtime' return

