Vhong Navarro thanks wife, sponsors of his freedom during 'It's Showtime' return

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 12:08pm
‘It’s Showtime’ host Vhong Navarro.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro was full of gratitude when he returned to his hosting stint on noontime variety show "It's Showtime," a majority of it directed at his wife Tanya Bautista-Navarro.

After being welcomed back by his fellow hosts, Vhong asked for a few minutes to share some appreciative words for Tanya, who was supportive of her husband throughout his detention for a rape charge.

"Grabe ka, ikaw ang superhero ng buhay ko. Hindi mo ako iniwan sa hirap at ginhawa," Vhong said, holding back tears. "Alam ko marami kang pinagdaanan na hirap sa akin — kung anuman nagawa kong kasalanan noon, patawad — at hayaan mong bumawi ako."

Vhong also thanked the likes of Dr. Vicki Belo, actress Annabelle Rama, producers Mother Lily and Roselle Monteverde for their financial support in expanding his legal team.

Fellow host Vice Ganda even joked that Vhong might have gotten a dermatology session while detained when he mention Vicki's name.

Other people that Vhong offered his thanks for included his family, legal team, "It's Showtime" family and fans, and even his companions and inmates at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) - Manila and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) - Taguig.

"Huwag tayo mawala ng pag-asa, nandiyan ang Panginoon... naging bahagi kayo ng buhay ko," Vhong ended.

After his short speech, Vhong, Vice, and their fellow co-hosts including Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Karylle, and Amy Perez engaged in a group hug.

Vhong's return to hosting "It's Showtime" marks his public return after being released from penitentiary detention as he awaits the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) 69's decision on his rape case filed by former model Deniece Cornejo.

The comedian surrendered to the NBI last August 20 after he was dealt arrest warrants for rape and acts of lasciviousness — he could only post bail for the latter — and was detained by the NBI and later at the Taguig City jail.

The Taguig RTC granted Navarro's petition for bail last December 5 and was temporarily released after posting P1 million bail; he then kept away from the public from the holidays to spend more time with his family.

