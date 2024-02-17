Manila Luzon joins Madonna for 'Vogue' performance

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon saw another dream come true after performing with the "Queen of Pop" Madonna.

The singer made a stop for her "Celebration" tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, which is several kilometers north of where the drag queen grew up.

Madonna invited Manila onstage to accompany her for a peformance of her 1990 hit "Vogue," and the two artists pretended to be judges giving out score cards to modeling dancers.

As the fashion icons that they are, Madonna wore a silver and black corset, while Manila was in a glittering silver bodysuit.

Manila immortalized the experience in several Instagram posts, sharing photos and videos of the performance.

"Madonna has been my biggest inspiration for my drag and my artistic life! (One of the reasons I named myself MANILA is bcuz it has the same number of syllables as Madonna's name)," Manila wrote in the caption.

The drag queen also expressed her gratitude to two of her friends, Steph and Melissa, who supported her drag dreams since she started out and was present for "a full circle moment."

Manila was recently recognized as Best Entertainment Presenter at the Asian TV Awards last January for her hosting of reality competition show "Drag Den Philippines."

The ongoing "Celebration" tour is Madonna's 12th tour but her first retrospective one, looking back at her four-decade career in music.

