^

Entertainment

Manila Luzon joins Madonna for 'Vogue' performance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 17, 2024 | 3:40pm
Manila Luzon joins Madonna for 'Vogue' performance
Manila Luzon with Madonna
Manila Luzon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon saw another dream come true after performing with the "Queen of Pop" Madonna.

The singer made a stop for her "Celebration" tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, which is several kilometers north of where the drag queen grew up.

Madonna invited Manila onstage to accompany her for a peformance of her 1990 hit "Vogue," and the two artists pretended to be judges giving out score cards to modeling dancers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon)

As the fashion icons that they are, Madonna wore a silver and black corset, while Manila was in a glittering silver bodysuit.

Manila immortalized the experience in several Instagram posts, sharing photos and videos of the performance.

"Madonna has been my biggest inspiration for my drag and my artistic life! (One of the reasons I named myself MANILA is bcuz it has the same number of syllables as Madonna's name)," Manila wrote in the caption. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon)

The drag queen also expressed her gratitude to two of her friends, Steph and Melissa, who supported her drag dreams since she started out and was present for "a full circle moment."

Manila was recently recognized as Best Entertainment Presenter at the Asian TV Awards last January for her hosting of reality competition show "Drag Den Philippines."

The ongoing "Celebration" tour is Madonna's 12th tour but her first retrospective one, looking back at her four-decade career in music.

RELATED: 'Filipino royalty': Manila Luzon ecstatic meeting Vice Ganda

vuukle comment

MADONNA

MANILA LUZON

VOGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dominic Roque hangs out with Richard Gutierrez following breakup confirmation

Dominic Roque hangs out with Richard Gutierrez following breakup confirmation

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Actors Dominic Roque and Richard Gutierrez recently hung out with other friends, both of whom are currently embroiled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu receives Valentine's flowers from 'P'

Kim Chiu receives Valentine's flowers from 'P'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Kim Chiu must have had an enjoyable Valentine's Day this year receiving flowers from a mysterious sender.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I'm living': Xyriel Manabat sold fish balls, enjoyed 'normal' life during showbiz hiatus

'I'm living': Xyriel Manabat sold fish balls, enjoyed 'normal' life during showbiz hiatus

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was a conscious decision for Xyriel Manabat to take a break from the limelight and live like a regular, private citizen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla planning to return to Vietnam amid rumored affair with Vietnamese

Daniel Padilla planning to return to Vietnam amid rumored affair with Vietnamese

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla revealed his plans this year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes' 'Rewind' coffin sold for P250,000

Dingdong Dantes' 'Rewind' coffin sold for P250,000

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Content creator-musician Boss Toyo purchased the coffin used by Dingdong Dantes in the movie "Rewind" for a quarter of a million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zeinab gets tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

Zeinab gets tattoo from Apo Whang-Od

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Content creator and model-actress Zeinab Harake is the latest celebrity to get inked by legendary mambabatok Apo Whang-O...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul McCartney reunites with his missing Beatles guitar

Paul McCartney reunites with his missing Beatles guitar

By Agence France-Presse | 11 hours ago
Paul McCartney has expressed his gratitude after the Beatles legend was reunited with a missing bass guitar that he owned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista on marriage with Chiz Escudero: &lsquo;Definitely, it is at its strongest&rsquo;

Heart Evangelista on marriage with Chiz Escudero: ‘Definitely, it is at its strongest’

By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Heart Evangelista exchanged “I dos” anew with Sen. Chiz Escudero nine years after they first wed in Balesin Island...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon is &lsquo;The One&rsquo;

For Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon is ‘The One’

By MJ Marfori | 21 hours ago
But no, they’re not engaged. Not yet.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with