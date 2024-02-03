^

'Filipino royalty': Manila Luzon ecstatic meeting Vice Ganda

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 4:25pm
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon was in fangirl mode after meeting fellow series host Vice Ganda.

Manila appeared on the February 1 episode of "It's Showtime!" where she met Vice and the noontime variety show's other hosts for the very first time.

Vice congratulated Manila on the success of "Drag Dren" and her recent Best Entertainment Host win at the Asian TV Awards; coincidentally Vice won the same award in 2021.

"We are proud of you. I am personally very, very proud of you," Vice said, which Manila reciprocated being happy to make the host-comedian proud.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon)

Vice went on to praise "Drag Den" as a show that felt very Filipino, made by Filipinos, and made for Filipinos and everyone around the world.

During her appearance on "It's Showtime," Manila performed Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman" wearing a golden outfit very reminiscent of her iconic pineapple dress from the third season from "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Manila then shared on an Instagram post how much she enjoyed meeting Vice, calling the host "Filipino Royalty."

"I’ve been such a fan of Vice Ganda for years from when I first heard that one of the most successful, most celebrated, most famous celebrities in the Philippines was a leader of the Filipino LGBTQ+ community, and a TRUE QUEEN!" Manila wrote in her caption.

