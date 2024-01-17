^

GMA-7 warns vs 'Encantadia' audition scam

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 6:05pm
GMA-7 warns vs 'Encantadia' audition scam
The new Sang'gres of "Encantadia" (from left) Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian, Bianca Umali and Kelvin Miranda.
Sparkle GMA Artist via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 called on the public to be vigilant against scammers who have been spreading notices for fake auditions for "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre." 

The network's Entertainment Group, which handles the upcoming series, stressed that it is not holding any audition for roles in the show. 

"GMA Entertainment Group strongly warns the perpetrators who have been posting about the fake audition for 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.'

"These scammers are wrongfully using the name of GMA Network to ask for money and/or solicit private photos and information. 

"The public is hereby advised that there is no ongoing audition for the upcoming series. Victims of these fake auditions are also encouraged to report to the authorities," the statement ended. 

Last year, the network announced that it has cast Bianca Umali, Faith da Silva, Angel Guardian and Kelvin Miranda as the four new keepers of the gems of Encantadia. 

In the "Encantadia" myth, the four elemental gems are guarded by four sisters, namely, Amihan, Danaya, Alena and Pirena. 

The 2016 version of the show starred Kylie Padilla, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia and Glaiza de Castro as the four keepers of the gem. They are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming show. 

RELATED: Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

