'Please be civilized': Vietnamese woman denies involvement with Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Minh Phuo, the Vietnamese woman being linked to actor Daniel Padilla, broke her silence on the issue.

In her Instagram account, Minh, also known as Emma, said that she only had small talks with Daniel when he visited her brother's bar in Vietnam.

"Since last year, I have received a lot of messages from fans and supporters of Daniel Padilla, a famous actor in the Philippines. It is known that Daniel visited Vietnam last year with his friends. Prior to his visit in my country, I have never met him," Emma said.

"My brother owns the bar that Daniel went to. My brother told me that Daniel is there and I can say hi to him because I know he is a famous actor. I saw Daniel and his friends in the bar, exchanged a few words, and then I went back home with my sister. That is the end of my interaction with him," she added.

Emma asked the public to stop spreading misinformation.

"I know you guys love and appreciate your idol. I also feel the same to the artists I support, but please be civilized and polite. Please be a cultured person. You guys have threatened my life and my job, sent messages and spammed my family and friends. This is something I would not wish to happen to anyone," she said.

"A lot of you guys think that I am someone important, but I want to ask the question: are you accusing me with no proof and all speculations? To be clear, I do not know who Johnnymoonlightz is, and I do not care who he is either.

"I am a common Vietnamese citizen. I work, hang out with my friends, meet people, and live my life normally. I hope you maintain dignity and respect when coming to my social media, and please do not act without thinking," she added.

Daniel and Kathryn Bernardo announced their breakup last November 30.

