Maymay Entrata gets starstruck by Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera on 'ASAP' guesting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 5:42pm
Maymay Entrata fangirls over Marian Rivera (right). Marian with her husband Dingdong Dantes dancing on the December 17, 2023 episode of "ASAP."
Screenshot via ASAP, ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata was in fan mode when she welcomed Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera on the "ASAP" stage earlier this afternoon. 

Maymay was visibly elated when the showbiz power couple graced the stage of the popular noontime musical variety show for the first time to promote their upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 entry, "Rewind." 

"Welcome Ms. Marian," she greeted the actress.

She remained a few steps away from the actress, but Marian initiated the hug. She did the same with Dingdong, but the actor went to her and also greeted Maymay with a beso-beso. 

Maymay's reaction were big smiles and a sigh upon seeing the couple. 

Afterwards, she commented, "Grabe, Sir Martin, parang hindi sila pinagpawisan. Fresh pa rin." 

She was referring to her segment co-host, seasoned TV host and singer Martin Nievera. 

WATCH: Cute reactions of Maymay Entrata upon seeing Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

Dingdong and Marian had earlier danced to a medley of 1990s to 2000s songs, mostly dance tunes, including "Dying Inside To Hold You," "Tootsee Roll," "Pricetag," "C'Mon N' Ride It (The Train)" and "Plenty." 

Many of these songs were made into dance covers by Marian on TikTok. 

Marian and Dingdong have been doing the promotional rounds for "Rewind," one of the 10 entries at this year's MMFF. 

They also appeared on "It's Showtime" yesterday before they joined the Parade of Stars that passed along routes in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera appear together for 1st time on 'It's Showtime'

