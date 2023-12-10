Felipe Gozon to retire as GMA Network CEO

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network chairman and chief executive officer Felipe L. Gozon announced that he is stepping down from his post during his 84th birthday last night.

He will be replaced by GMA president and chief operating officer Gilberto R. Duavit Jr. as the network CEO.

Gozon will continue to serve as the chairman of the board and adviser to the corporation.

Duavit Jr. is the eldest son of one of GMA's founders, Gilberto M. Duavit Sr. He joined GMA's Board of Directors in 1999 and has been the chairman of the network's Executive Committee since August 2000.

During the celebration of his 84th birthday at the Isla Ballroom of Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon announced his retirement as the Chief Executive Officer of the country's…

In November 2000, Duavit Jr. was named executive vice president and chief operating officer. Ten years later in 2010, he was elected as the company's president.

Gozon along with Duavit Sr. and Menardo R. Jimenez revived the struggling Republic Broadcasting System Inc. (RBS), the precursor of GMA, in 1975.

GMA currently has a network of 106 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide. It also has a flagship AM station, DZBB, and an FM station, Barangay LS.

