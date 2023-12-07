TAPE host Paolo Contis: 'Mahaba pa po ang laban'

Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" hosts on December 6, 2023 live broadcast of the show.

Official TAPE Inc. via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-host Paolo Contis on Wednesday's opening of Television and Production Exponents Inc.'s (TAPE) "Eat Bulaga" said that the "battle" is not yet over.

The noontime show started with Contis greeting their viewers and assuring them that their show will continue.

"Nakaputi ako ngayon. Iba ang outfitan ko ngayon pero simple lang ang gusto kong sabihin para sa ating mga Kapuso," he said.

He was joined by his fellow hosts, Winwyn Marquez, Betong Sumaya, Arra San Agustin, Dasuri Choi, Kimpoy Feliciano, Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi and Chariz Solomon.

"Mga Kapuso, mahaba pa po ang laban. Ibig sabihin, legally, wala pang final. Okay?"

He continued, “Pero ito lang po ang pangako namin, anuman ang mangyari, ang nasimulan po namin na tulong at saya ay itutuloy lang po namin araw-araw dahil 'yun lang po ang dahilan kung bakit kami pumapasok araw-araw. Kayo po ang dahilan kaya nandito kami.”

It was Winwyn's turn to say her spiel. "Kaya tuloy ang Pasko na pinakamasaya," the beauty queen-actress said.

Betong and the rest of the hosts chimed in, "Dito lang 'yan sa tahanang pinakamasaya!"

Paolo interrupted by saying that it was not the title of their show. Immediately after, the whole cast exclaimed their spiel to open the show.

“Ito po ang Eat Bulaga!!” they said in unison.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) on Tuesday canceled TAPE's trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga."

The news was welcomed by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, collectively known as TVJ, as they held a press conference last Wednesday with their legal counsel, Atty. Enrique "Buko" dela Cruz from DivinaLaw.

The IPO's decision released last December 5 said that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the "Eat Bulaga" or "EB" trademark after it found that they presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term, and TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

