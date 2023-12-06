^

TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision — lawyer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — can use the name "Eat Bulaga" for their noontime show.

This development came after the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPO) canceled the trademark registration of "Eat Bulaga" by Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), ruling that it was TVJ who came up with the name.

The IPO's decision released last December 5 said that TVJ have the "absolute and exclusive right to register" the "Eat Bulaga" or "EB" trademark after it found that they presented sufficient evidence that they originally coined the term, and TAPE failed to sufficiently explain its claim of ownership of the "Eat Bulaga" name.

In a media conference held at the TV5 Media Center attended by several outlets including Philstar.com earlier today, TVJ's legal representative Atty. Enrique "Buko" dela Cruz from DivinaLaw elaborated on who can use the "Eat Bulaga" name.

"Ang opinyon ng DivinaLaw, puwede nang gamitin [ng TVJ ang 'Eat Bulaga'] kahit noon pa, before the decision came out," dela Cruz explained as TAPE's now-canceled registration was for merchandising, not for entertainment purposes.

TVJ, however, opted not to use the "Eat Bulaga" name to avoid any trouble and respect the legal process. With the IPO's decision, the lawyer said it is TAPE's turn to respect the law.

"Sinasabi [ngayon] mismo ng gobyerno na ang talagang may-ari at may karapatan sa 'Eat Bulaga' ay TVJ. Dapat sila naman ang rumespeto para isa lang ang gagamit," dela Cruz continued. "Kung ang tanong kailan puwede gamiting [ng TVJ], anytime."

Former Senate president Tito said he, Vic and Joey are planning to get together to officially plan and discuss the issue.

The ex-senator added that the use of "Eat Bulaga" theme song was never a problem, though de Leon joked TAPE — which continued "Eat Bulaga" on GMA-7 on its blocktime agreement while TVJ moved to TV5 for "E.A.T." — couldn't use the song as it contained TVJ's names.

"Definitely sa kanta, puwede namin gamitin 'yun. I plan to do that today," Tito affirmed.

The December 6 episode of "E.A.T." began with TVJ and the Dabarkads performing the theme song, belting out during the chorus "E.A.T. ... Bulaga!" — with reports from Cristina Chi; video courtesy of News5, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: IPO cancels TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' trademark, favors TVJ

