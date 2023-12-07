^

Entertainment

Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2023 | 3:20pm
Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success
Wilma Doesnt welcomes Karen Davila to Chicks ni Otit.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Wilma Doesnt recently opened her restaurant, Chicks ni Otit, to TV host Karen Davila when the broadcast journalist visited her in General Trias, Cavite, to do a feature on the place. 

Karen interviewed Wilma for an episode in her show “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!,” which recently aired on the Kapamilya Channel. 

Wilma owns Chicks ni Otit, which she fondly calls a five-star carinderia, with her husband Gerick Parin. They call it a carinderia because the place serves good ol’ Filipino comfort food, including Chicken Inasal, Sisig, Sinigang, Caldereta, Kare-Kare, Laing, Pinakbet and Crispy Pata, at affordable prices.

These are not cooked haphazardly. On the contrary, they are cooked lovingly the traditional way — small matter if the Caldereta, for example, has to be slow-cooked for hours or the Crispy Pata has to undergo several processes before being deep-fried to a golden crisp.

Gerick, who is in charge of the kitchen, would do it the long and traditional way. No shortcuts. Having worked in the kitchen of a cruise ship and a five-star hotel in Malaysia, he has also taken a culinary course. These experiences come in handy now that he is running his own restaurant with his wife Wilma.

Another great feature of Chicks ni Otit is that Wilma and Gerick maintain cleanliness in their eatery as well as employ persons with disabilities (PWDs). The latter is particularly admirable, as it gives income opportunities for a sector of society that is often discriminated against.

Karen Davila tries the food at Chicks ni Otit as actress and proprietor Wilma Doesnt tells her the stories behind each dish.

These and more are the secrets behind Chicks ni Otit’s success. Such inspiring stories of success as Wilma Doesnt’s blockbuster restaurant are regularly featured in “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!” with Karen Davila and Migs Bustos.

The show is now on its new timeslot every Saturday at 5 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, news.abs-cbn.com/live, and other ABS-CBN News online platforms.

RELATED: Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive

vuukle comment

WILMA DOESNT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

Singer Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer is among the 3,812 passers out of the 10,387 examinees. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's so 2019': Bea Alonzo calls out cheaters to stop

'It's so 2019': Bea Alonzo calls out cheaters to stop

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo had a direct message for individuals cheating on their partners, and appeared to make a subtle dig at an...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang iiyak': TVJ 'vindicated' by IPO's decision of 'Eat Bulaga' origins

'Walang iiyak': TVJ 'vindicated' by IPO's decision of 'Eat Bulaga' origins

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon welcomed the decision of the Intellectual Property Office which...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

'TVJ is 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Eat Bulaga' is TVJ': Hosts react to IPO decision

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon are relieved with the Intellectual Property Office's decision, finding them the originators...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision &mdash; lawyer
play

TVJ can use 'Eat Bulaga' name, TAPE must respect IPO decision — lawyer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — can use the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After a decade, EXO&rsquo;s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering

After a decade, EXO’s Lay Zhang returns to Manila for intimate fan gathering

By Anna Barlam | 16 hours ago
Chinese superstar Lay Zhang, whose real name is Zhang Yixing, has finally fulfilled his promise to come back to the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dabarkads make Atasha Muhlach &lsquo;feel so at home&rsquo;

Dabarkads make Atasha Muhlach ‘feel so at home’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Atasha Muhlach, the daughter of showbiz couple Aga Muhlach and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez, is “not closing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Vito steps out of her comfort zone

Michelle Vito steps out of her comfort zone

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
Taking on the role of a selfless single mom Andrea-Andeng in the nonconventional, triple-plot Lovers/Liars is Michelle Vito,...
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel searches dominate Google Philippines following breakup

KathNiel searches dominate Google Philippines following breakup

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Google Trends recorded the highest interest in actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla right after the celebrity couple...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with