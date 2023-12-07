Wilma Doesnt shares story behind her '5-star' carinderia's success

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Wilma Doesnt recently opened her restaurant, Chicks ni Otit, to TV host Karen Davila when the broadcast journalist visited her in General Trias, Cavite, to do a feature on the place.

Karen interviewed Wilma for an episode in her show “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!,” which recently aired on the Kapamilya Channel.

Wilma owns Chicks ni Otit, which she fondly calls a five-star carinderia, with her husband Gerick Parin. They call it a carinderia because the place serves good ol’ Filipino comfort food, including Chicken Inasal, Sisig, Sinigang, Caldereta, Kare-Kare, Laing, Pinakbet and Crispy Pata, at affordable prices.

These are not cooked haphazardly. On the contrary, they are cooked lovingly the traditional way — small matter if the Caldereta, for example, has to be slow-cooked for hours or the Crispy Pata has to undergo several processes before being deep-fried to a golden crisp.

Gerick, who is in charge of the kitchen, would do it the long and traditional way. No shortcuts. Having worked in the kitchen of a cruise ship and a five-star hotel in Malaysia, he has also taken a culinary course. These experiences come in handy now that he is running his own restaurant with his wife Wilma.

Another great feature of Chicks ni Otit is that Wilma and Gerick maintain cleanliness in their eatery as well as employ persons with disabilities (PWDs). The latter is particularly admirable, as it gives income opportunities for a sector of society that is often discriminated against.

Karen Davila tries the food at Chicks ni Otit as actress and proprietor Wilma Doesnt tells her the stories behind each dish.

These and more are the secrets behind Chicks ni Otit’s success. Such inspiring stories of success as Wilma Doesnt’s blockbuster restaurant are regularly featured in “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!” with Karen Davila and Migs Bustos.

The show is now on its new timeslot every Saturday at 5 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, news.abs-cbn.com/live, and other ABS-CBN News online platforms.

RELATED: Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive