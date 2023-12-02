LIST: Concerts, events for December 2023

MANILA, Philippines — "What a bright time, it's the right time, to rock the night away."

The holiday season is in full swing here in the Philippines, and a number of events are celebrating just that.

From returning musical artists to Christmas carols and performances galore, this month is nothing but festive!

Here are several of the concerts, events and productions happening in December:

26th French Film Festival (November 25 to December 3)

The French Embassy is holding the 26th year of the French Film Festival in partnership with SM Super Malls and SM Cinemas. The festival features iconic contemporary movies from France to the Filipino audience. It runs from November 25 to December 3.

Alamat: Dagundong (December 1)

The six-member P-pop boyband Alamat will hold their first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

YuleStars (December 1)

The second of the three-night "YuleStars: A Christmas Concert Series" sees Jose Marie Chan, Christian Bautista and Roselle Nava performing at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

XXCEPTIONAL: The Hitmakers 20th Anniversary (December 1)

OPM icons Hajji Alejandro, Marco Sison, Nonoy Zuñiga and Rey Valera belt out Filipino classics at the Theater at Solaire, with special guest Pops Fernandez.

yama: thanks for waiting (December 1)

J-pop singer yama hit the Philippines for her first-ever Asia tour. Be ready when she sings at the Podium Hall in Ortigas!

Puso Ng Pasko (December 1-2)

The first full-length, all-Filipino Christmas ballet by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines will be held at the Metropolitan Theater featuring the musical arrangements of classic Filipino Christmas carols by Ryan Cayabyab.

Sandosenang Sapatos (December 1-3)

Tanghalang Pilipino's latest musical about a shoemaker's child with no feet will have its last shows at the CCP Black Box Theater.

Tabing Ilog the Musical (December 1-3, 7-8, 15-17)

Star Magic artists and theater veterans come together at the PETA Theater Center for a musical stage adaptation of the popular series "Tabing Ilog" that will feature the return of the beloved gang of James, Corrinne, George, Rovic, Eds, Badong and Fonzy.

Van Gogh Alive (December 1-3, 5-10, 12-17, 19-23, 26-28)

The multi-sensory art experience of the life and art of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh finishes its return run at the BGC Arts Center this month.

YuleStars (December 2)

The final night of the "YuleStars: A Christmas Concert Series," still at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater, features Ogie Alcasid and Nina with special guest Ice Seguerra.

Queendom (December 2)

Julie Anne San Jose, Rita Daniela, Jessica Villarubin, Mariane Osabel, Thea Astley and Hannah Prescillas sing their hearts out at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Witness as they put their vocal skills to the limit they give a one-of-a-kind performance for one night only!

PEARLED: A Penchant For Classics (December 2)

The Association of Ballet Academies of the Philippines presents the 30th edition of its Danseries at the Theater At Solaire.

Snow White and the Prince (December 3, 9, 17)

Rep Theater gives a new spin on the ageless tale of Snow White, her Prince, a scheming jealous queen, a magic mirror and seven happy friends.

Carpenters Reborn with Chloe Foston (December 3)

Go back to the 1970s as singer Chloe Foston gives tribute to the iconic musical sibling duo The Carpenters at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Philippine Philarmonic Orchestra: Ode to Joy (December 3)

The fourth concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th season under Maestro Grzegorz Nowak.

Kiana Lede (December 6)

Singer-songwriter Kiana Lede will be performing at SM Aura's Samsung Hall. Witness her as she reveals her immense talent in music along with her stage presence!

David Pomeranz: Coming Home (December 8)

David Pomeranz returns to the Philippines for his 40th anniversary tour as he brings his popular tunes at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with special guests Vina Morales, Elisha and Andrea Gutierrez.

Fall Out Boy (December 9)

The iconic American rock band behind hits like "Sugar, We're Going Down," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "I Don't Care" and "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark" heads to Araneta Coliseum for one night of music and fun!

Jose Mari Chan & The Company (December 9)

Jose Mari Chan and The Company collaborate to bring Christmas cheer in this thanksgiving concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky (December 9)

Filipino-American pianist Victor Asuncion is set to perform Rachmaninoff's "Concerto No. 3" with the Manila Symphony Orchestra under Maestro Marlon Chen at the Ayala Museum. The orchestra will also perform Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 1."

Jed Madela: Here and Now (December 10)

OPM icon Jed Madela celebrates 20 years of his music by performing his greatests hits at the Theater at Solaire.

Air Supply (December 11 to 13)

The popular Australian soft rock duo will be performing their classics like "All Out of Love", "Making Love Out of Nothing At All" and "Even the Nights Are Better" over three nights at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Asia Artist Awards 2023 (December 14)

Artist from all around the continent will gather at the Philippine Arena to recognize and celebrate Asia's best in music, television and film.

Christmas Fairytales (December 15 to 17)

Magic and wonder come alive as fairytales and ballet at The Theatre at Solaire join forces to bring you a Christmas miracle!

The Nutcracker (December 16)

Travel to the Newport Performing Arts Theater to witness the classic Christmas classic of a young girl's journey into a world of fantasy with fairies, toy soldiers and mice.

Parokya ni Edgar (December 16)

One of the country's most popular rock bands will be at the Batangas Lakelands to give one unforgettable night of music! Joining in the fun are Taylor Sheesh, Lucas Garcia, Lunar Lights, Bea Mae Sacramento, Luke Daniel, James Andrew, Fumiya and the FAITH Colleges Dance Company.

AEGIS: Christmas Bonus (December 16)

Iconic Filipino rock band Aegis will be at The Theatre at Solaire! Songs such as "Basang-Basa Sa Ulan" and "Halik" have become passionate anthems, but "Christmas Bonus" with its festive tunes is as timely as ever.

BELUCA (December 16)

Thai stars TayNew and OffGun are bringing their "BELUCA" fan meet for the first to Manila, taking place at the New Frontier Theater.

KAIA Is Here (December 19)

Local girl group KAIA will have their first solo concert at San Juan's Teatrino Promenade.

1st.One: Verse1 (December 20)

Also at Teatrino Promenade is the year-end concert of local boy band 1st.One.

Christmas with Richard Poon and his 16-Piece Band (December 22)

Richard Poon and his 16-piece band will perform at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Celebrate Christmas with him as he belts out classic Christmas tunes.

Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Wonder (December 22-23, 25-27, 29-30)

The Mall of Asia Arena will host 26 shows of "Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder," with the familiar ice skating concert updated to look back on Disney's century of success.

Cinderella (December 25 to 30)

Lisa Macuja Elizalde’s "Cinderella" returns to the stage at Pasay's Aliw Theater. Ballet Manila’s lighthearted spin on the classic fairy tale, get ready for comedy and romance!

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse" Live in Concert (December 30)

The award-winning film "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse" will be shown at SM Aura's Samsung Hall accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack.

The Grand Countdown to 2024 (December 31)

As 2023 ends, celebrate the coming of the New Year with Sharon Cuneta and Ogie Alcasid at the Marriot Grand Ballroom in Pasay City. Hosted by Billy Crawford, with special guests Jona, Arthur Nery and Katrina Velarde, this countdown is going to be explosive!

