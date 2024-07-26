^

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 3:15pm
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer
Guinness World Records Adjudicator Will Munford with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman during the awarding of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as the most viewed movie trailer
Guinness World Records via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Ryan Reynolds received two certificates, while his co-star Hugh Jackman received their certificates for the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine," as the most viewed movie trailer in 24 hours. 

Guinness World Records recognized the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" as the most viewed after it garnered 365 million global views across all platforms from February 11 to 12. The trailer premiered during last February's Super Bowl LVIII. 

“What? One million for every day of the year, that’s so awesome!” said Reynolds during the awarding. 

Apart from this, Reynolds also received a certificate that recognized the Wrexham Racecourse Ground in Wales, United Kingdom, as the oldest international football ground, having been in use for 147 years and 31 days as of April 5. Reynolds is the co-owner of Wrexham Football Club. 

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is the third film in the "Deadpool" film series.

Reynolds first starred as the titular anti-hero character adapted from the popular graphic novel with the same name in the movie released in 2016. Two years later in 2018, he returned to don the famous red and black suit for its sequel "Deadpool 2." 

For the third film in the series, Deadpool finds himself crossing paths with another Marvel hero and X-Men member Wolverine, portrayed by Jackman. 

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now showing in local theaters. 

RELATED: 'Deadpool & Wolverine' review: Resurrecting Marvel's past

vuukle comment

Philstar
