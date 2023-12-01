John Lloyd Cruz-starrer 'Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon' wins big at Gawad Urian 2023

The winning actors of Gawad Urian 2023 from left: Claudia Enriquez, Max Eigenmann, John Lloyd Cruz, and Soliman Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — Lav Diaz's "Kapag wala na ang mga alon" and Sundance Film Festival 2022 darling "Leonor Will Never Die" were the big winners at the 46th Gawad Urian, each taking home four trophies.

"Kapag wala na ang mga alon" won the top prize for Best Film while its star John Lloyd Cruz bagged Best Actor. The film's other two awards were for Screenplay and Cinematography.

Cruz previously won for the Boccalino d’Oro (Golden Jug) for Best Actor by critics in Switzerland at the 76th Locarno Film Festival earlier this year for his role in the film.

Martika Ramirez Escobar won Best Director for "Leonor Will Never Die" as the film also won in three craft categories: Score, Production Design, and Editing.

The only other film with mutiple wins was Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2022 entry "12 Weeks" as Max Eigenmann and Claudia Enriquez won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, the latter dedicating her win "sa kababaihan na lumalaban para sa bayan."

In her acceptance speech, Eigenmann expressed her lifelong dream of following the footsteps of family members Mark Gil, Sid Lucero, Cherie Gil, Jaclyn Jose, and Michael de Mesa in winning an Urian.

"Mommy, may Urian na ako!" Eigenmann exclaimed to her mother Bing Pimentel, also an actress. Eigenmann also won Best Actress at last year's Cinemalaya for the movie.

Veteran actor and composer Jaime Fabregas was the recipient of the Natatanging Gawad Urian, receiving the award from fellow actor and Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Tirso Cruz III.

"Let us not be scared to fail because failure is part of the plan," Fabregas said in his speech, honoring late filmmakers he had worked with like Peque Gallaga, Fernando Poe Jr., and Marilou Diaz-Abaya and vowed to continue working in the industry.

Here are the full list of winners and their fellow nominees for the 2023 Gawad Urian:

BEST FILM

"Kapag Wala Na Ang Mga Alon" - winner

"Blue Room"

"Leonor Will Never Die"

"12 Weeks"

BEST DIRECTOR

Martika Ramirez Escobar for "Leonor Will Never Die" - winner

Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan for "Blue Room"

Lav Diaz for "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

Anna Isabelle Matutina for "12 Weeks"

Carlo Obispo for "The Baseball Player"

Mikhail Red for "Deleter"

BEST ACTOR

John Lloyd Cruz for "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" - winner

Tommy Alejandrino for "The Baseball Player"

Baron Geisler for "Doll House"

Andrew Ramsey for "Ginhawa"

Noel Trinidad for "Family Matters"

BEST ACTRESS

Max Eigenmann for "12 Weeks" - winner

Chai Fonacier for "Nocebo"

Shiela Francisco for "Leonor Will Never Die"

Nadine Lustre for "Deleter"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Soliman Cruz for "Blue Room" - winner

Dido dela Paz for "Ginhawa"

JK Labajo for "Blue Room"

Ronnie Lazaro for "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

Rocky Salumbides for "Leonor Will Never Die"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Claudia Enriquez for "12 Weeks" - winner

Shamaine Centenera for "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

Bing Pimentel for "12 Weeks"

Nikki Valdez for "Family Matters"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"11,103" - winner

"Kalmanting batu-batu king malanging lambak a alang angin"

"Naisangsangayan a Daga"

"Palengke Day"

BEST SHORT FILM

"Sa Paglupad ka Banog" - winner

"Dikit"

"Naboc: The River of Gold"

"Never Forget"

"The Night is Drunk When We Suffer"

"Read-only Memory"

"Tong Adlaw nga Nag-snow sa Pinas"

BEST SCREENPLAY

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" - winner

"Leonor Will Never Die"

"Plan 75"

"Blue Room"

"12 Weeks"

"Nocebo"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" - winner

"Blue Room"

"Deleter"

"Nocebo"

"Leonor Will Never Die"

"Plan 75"

BEST EDITING

"Leonor Will Never Die" - winner

"Nocebo"

"Blue Room"

"The Baseball Player"

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

"Deleter"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Leonor Will Never Die" - winner

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

"Blue Room"

"Nocebo"

BEST MUSIC

"Leonor Will Never Die" - winner

"Blue Room"

"Nocebo"

BEST SOUND

"Nocebo" - winner

"Deleter"

"Leonor Will Never Die"

"Blue Room"

"The Baseball Player"

"Ginhawa"

"Nanahimik ang Gabi"

