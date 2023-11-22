^

Entertainment

Kazel Kinouchi denies romance with Richard Gutierrez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 1:00pm
Kazel Kinouchi denies romance with Richard Gutierrez
Kapuso actress Kazel Kinouchi
Kazel Kinouchi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kazel Kinouchi denied that she and Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez have a romantic relationship. 

Kazel and Richard were photographed in a Halloween party with the actor's sons Zion and Kai.

Kazel, however, quickly denied that she's involved in the rumored breakup of Richard with wife Sarah Lahbati. 

“Is Richard Gutierrez and you in a relationship?” an Instagram user commented on her post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@kazelkinouchi)

"No," Kazel replied. 

Another Instagram user commented: “KAZEL PLS LANG WAG NA WAG KA PAPATOL SA MAY SABIT NA. WAG MO SIRAIN KARIR MO NAPAKAGANDA MO AT MAGALING KA ARTISTA YOU HAVE A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD DI MO KELANGAN MAKALADKAD SA MGA ISSUE PARA SUMIKAT MAGALING KA NA AT LALO KA PA GAGALING.”

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet," Kazel replied. 

Separation rumors between Richard and Sarah began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple have not been posting about each other on social media like they always do, although Sarah has always been spotted in fashion events recently with Richard's twin brother, Raymond.

Richard and Sarah got married in 2020 and have two sons, Zion and Kai. 

RELATED'Grateful for this blessing': Richard Gutierrez renews ABS-CBN contract, to star in new action series

vuukle comment

RICHARD GUTIERREZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Michelle Dee&rsquo;s father touched by pageant fans&rsquo; love and support for daughter

Michelle Dee’s father touched by pageant fans’ love and support for daughter

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Michelle Dee’s father, Derek Dee, is grateful for the outpouring of love his daughter received following her Top 10...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My love life isn&rsquo;t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew

'My love life isn’t a priority': Kris Aquino breaks up with Mark Leviste anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has broken up once again with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.
Entertainment
fbtw
After 7 years, Claudine Barretto makes TV comeback via out-of-the-box drama

After 7 years, Claudine Barretto makes TV comeback via out-of-the-box drama

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
The latest collaboration between GMA Network and Regal Entertainment titled Lovers/Liars, read as “Lovers and Liars,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jenny Miller plans on freezing eggs after miscarriage

Jenny Miller plans on freezing eggs after miscarriage

By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
Jenny Miller would have been enjoying the company of her 13-year-old child by now had she not suffered a miscarriage during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eric Fructuoso claims past relationship with Toni Gonzaga

Eric Fructuoso claims past relationship with Toni Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Gwapings" member Eric Fructuoso recently claimed that he had a relationship with singer-actress Toni Gonzaga back then....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollowed Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes over a rumored betrayal. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Holiday magic: Hong Kong Disneyland bares Christmas packages, new castle's first New Year&rsquo;s Eve countdown

Holiday magic: Hong Kong Disneyland bares Christmas packages, new castle's first New Year’s Eve countdown

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
In time for the opening of World of Frozen this month, Hong Kong Disneyland presented to the global press, including Philstar.com,...
Entertainment
fbtw
New BTS docuseries arriving this December

New BTS docuseries arriving this December

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
A new documentary series about the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Disney+ beginning December 20.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Worldwide phenomenon': Disney CEO ponders on Disney 100, 'Frozen' 10th anniversary

'Worldwide phenomenon': Disney CEO ponders on Disney 100, 'Frozen' 10th anniversary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
World of Frozen, the world’s first ever and so far only “Frozen”-themed park in the world, officially opened to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with