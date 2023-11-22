Kazel Kinouchi denies romance with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kazel Kinouchi denied that she and Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez have a romantic relationship.

Kazel and Richard were photographed in a Halloween party with the actor's sons Zion and Kai.

Kazel, however, quickly denied that she's involved in the rumored breakup of Richard with wife Sarah Lahbati.

“Is Richard Gutierrez and you in a relationship?” an Instagram user commented on her post.

"No," Kazel replied.

Another Instagram user commented: “KAZEL PLS LANG WAG NA WAG KA PAPATOL SA MAY SABIT NA. WAG MO SIRAIN KARIR MO NAPAKAGANDA MO AT MAGALING KA ARTISTA YOU HAVE A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD DI MO KELANGAN MAKALADKAD SA MGA ISSUE PARA SUMIKAT MAGALING KA NA AT LALO KA PA GAGALING.”

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet," Kazel replied.

Separation rumors between Richard and Sarah began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple have not been posting about each other on social media like they always do, although Sarah has always been spotted in fashion events recently with Richard's twin brother, Raymond.

Richard and Sarah got married in 2020 and have two sons, Zion and Kai.

