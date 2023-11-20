^

Eric Fructuoso claims past relationship with Toni Gonzaga

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 12:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — "Gwapings" member Eric Fructuoso recently claimed that he had a relationship with singer-actress Toni Gonzaga back then.

In his guesting at GMA's "Sarap Di Ba?," Eric was asked if it's true that he had a relationship with Toni. 

“Parang 'di ko in-expect 'yun, ah. Oo, meron,” Eric answered.

When asked how long their relationship was, Eric said it was almost two years. 

“Siguro rough estimate, lahat-lahat, kasama na 'yung wala lang at may commitment, siguro may mga three years, almost two years,” he said. 

Toni is now married to director Paul Soriano. 

It can be recalled that Toni said in an interview that Paul was her first boyfriend. 

"Siyempre, ang tagal ko namang hindi nag-boyfriend. For 23 years, siya ang first boyfriend ko and hopefully the last," Toni said. 

"'Yung mga naging boyfriend ko, hindi ko actually boyfriend ‘yon. Mas nagiging close lang sa akin na hinu-hope mo na maging boyfriend mo, pero wala. Wala ring tumagal," she added. —Video from ATM (Adventure.Taste.Moments) YouTube channel

