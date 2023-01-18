^

Entertainment

'Busy sila eh': Eric Fructuoso not sure about Gwapings reunion happening soon

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 7:05pm
'Busy sila eh': Eric Fructuoso not sure about Gwapings reunion happening soon
Composite image of Eric Fructuoso and the boy group Gwapings
Instagram / Eric Fructuoso

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-entrepreneur Eric Fructuoso is not certain if he and his former companions from the teen boy group Gwapings will have a reunion soon because of their busy schedules.

Eric is among the slew of actors joining the show "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as one of the Super Soldiers ensemble, each with their own special powers.

The character Eric was tapped for is the Super Soldier Pineda, who has the ability to control inanimate objects — particularly litter and garbage — and has detergents and soap as one of his weaknesses.

The actor rose to fame being part of Gwapings during the 1990s alongside Mark Anthony Fernandez, Jomari Yllana and Jao Mapa.

During a virtual press conference for "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Eric told Philstar.com that there might not be a reunion by the group soon given everyone is currently pre-occupied.

"Di ko pa alam [if mag-reunion], busy sila eh," Eric said bluntly of his colleagues as held up his dog Piso.

RELATED: Did Eric Fructuoso turn to driving tricycle to survive COVID-19 crisis?

Ironically though it is Eric who has been the busiest since the Gwapings dipped out of television, having appeared on "Lobo," "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Kadenang Ginto," and several "Maalala Mo Kaya" episodes on top of his business ventures.

Mark, Jomari and Jao have also dabbled in several acting projects since their Gwapings days though Jomari has been in politics since 2016, serving as a councilor in Parañaque, while Jao has alotted some of his time for painting.

In the same press conference, Eric discussed his staying power having been in the entertainment industry for about 30 years now.

"Ang gusto kong role lagi is to be the bad guy. Since maganda ang trabahong [ginawa] at tama, mas naaalala ako," Eric admitted, adding he was grateful he for being remembered nonetheless.

Rounding up the cast for the Super Soldier characters are Dawn Chang, Simon Ibarra, Kim Rodriguez, Young JV, Mark Manicad, Josh Colet and Paolo Gumabao.

RELATED: 'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

DARNA

ERIC FRUCTUOSO

GWAPINGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | December 27, 2022 - 1:30pm
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor finally confirmed that he and actress Ria Atayde are now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 6 days ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Achievement unlocked&rsquo; for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe

‘Achievement unlocked’ for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe

By Rossane Ramos | 20 hours ago
From one pageant queen to another, Catriona Gray expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi over...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Asia's best': Tito Sotto to open VST recording studio

'Asia's best': Tito Sotto to open VST recording studio

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Comedian and former Senator Tito Sotto is set to open the VST recording studio. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alex Gonzaga apologizes for smearing cake on waiter during birthday celebration

Alex Gonzaga apologizes for smearing cake on waiter during birthday celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 58 minutes ago
Vlogger-actress Alex Gonzaga has reportedly apologized to the waiter she smeared her birthday cake on as seen in a viral video...
Entertainment
fbtw
'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale opens up about her alopecia

'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale opens up about her alopecia

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Former Disney actress Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her struggle with alopecia, and offered some tips how to deal with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 4 hours ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm

WATCH: Bea Alonzo prepares meals for Aeta neighbors at her Zambales farm

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress Bea Alonzo put on her chef's hat as she prepared several dishes for the Aeta community that live near her Zambales...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon

'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun successfully held his second Philippine fan meeting in Araneta Coliseum yesterday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with