'Busy sila eh': Eric Fructuoso not sure about Gwapings reunion happening soon

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-entrepreneur Eric Fructuoso is not certain if he and his former companions from the teen boy group Gwapings will have a reunion soon because of their busy schedules.

Eric is among the slew of actors joining the show "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as one of the Super Soldiers ensemble, each with their own special powers.

The character Eric was tapped for is the Super Soldier Pineda, who has the ability to control inanimate objects — particularly litter and garbage — and has detergents and soap as one of his weaknesses.

The actor rose to fame being part of Gwapings during the 1990s alongside Mark Anthony Fernandez, Jomari Yllana and Jao Mapa.

During a virtual press conference for "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Eric told Philstar.com that there might not be a reunion by the group soon given everyone is currently pre-occupied.

"Di ko pa alam [if mag-reunion], busy sila eh," Eric said bluntly of his colleagues as held up his dog Piso.

Ironically though it is Eric who has been the busiest since the Gwapings dipped out of television, having appeared on "Lobo," "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Kadenang Ginto," and several "Maalala Mo Kaya" episodes on top of his business ventures.

Mark, Jomari and Jao have also dabbled in several acting projects since their Gwapings days though Jomari has been in politics since 2016, serving as a councilor in Parañaque, while Jao has alotted some of his time for painting.

In the same press conference, Eric discussed his staying power having been in the entertainment industry for about 30 years now.

"Ang gusto kong role lagi is to be the bad guy. Since maganda ang trabahong [ginawa] at tama, mas naaalala ako," Eric admitted, adding he was grateful he for being remembered nonetheless.

Rounding up the cast for the Super Soldier characters are Dawn Chang, Simon Ibarra, Kim Rodriguez, Young JV, Mark Manicad, Josh Colet and Paolo Gumabao.

