'I didn’t know my side boob would cause fighting': Heart Evangelista takes down sexy photo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista has decided to take down her viral photo online because of fighting between her fans and bashers.

The photo, which shows Heart's side boob, has been trending on social media.

Heart said that she did not expect that her photo will cause stir online.

Fans of the actress and her bashers argued about it.

“I didn’t know my side boob would cause fighting! lol,” Heart wrote on her Instagram story.

“I am flattered but para wala nang away archived na muna mga siissssy," she added.

An Instagram user commented on Heart's post saying,"“Lols, she gone wild!!”

"At some point we gotta let our hair down," Heart commented.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista claims someone stole her contacts to enjoy Europe