'I support her': Dingdong Dantes on dancing with Marian Rivera anew on TikTok

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera trended when the former finally decided to join his wife in the latter's viral dance cover.

Now, fans are wondering if Dingdong is set to appear in another TikTok dance cover. 

"Masusundan? Depende sa kanya kung meron siyang bagong ano..." Dingdong replied to Philstar.com. 

Philstar.com was among the select press at the re-opening of Mesa's flagship restaurant in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. 

Dingdong quickly added: "Hindi alam n'yo... very ano siya, happy and excited siya to explore these things, so, I support her." 

Earlier this month, the couple surprised and delighted their fans and TikTok viewers when they were seen dancing to 69 Boyz' 1994 hit dance tune "Tootsie Roll." 

Dingdong and Marian have more than decent dancing skills. Dingdong was a member of the '90s all-male dance crew, Abztract Dancers. Marian, on the other hand, has dancing in TV production numbers while promoting her past shows. 

She also released two dance albums, "Marian Rivera Dance Hits" (2008) and "Retro Crazy" (2009), which contains her viral dance song "Sabay Sabay Tayo."  — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA

TIKTOK
