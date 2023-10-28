^

'Comeback is real': 'It's Showtime!' return surges to top tweets, viral memes

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 3:57pm
Popular noontime show "It's Showtime" returns on October 28, 2023, after serving a two-week suspension handed out by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).
MANILA, Philippines — After serving its two-week suspension, popular noontime show "It's Showtime" returns with a bang as its episode today and hosts trended on social media platforms. 

"Yes, we're back and we miss you so much, Madlang People!" greeted host Vice Ganda. 

The show aired its comeback episode earlier today, October 28. 

"Tapos na 'yung 12 days. Na-miss natin ang isa't isa. Comeback is real," he added. 

He was joined on stage while doing his opening spiel by his co-hosts who includes Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Kim Chiu, Karylle, Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez and Jhong Hilario. 

"Ang saya sabihin na kami nakapahinga, fully charged kaming lahat para pasayahin ang Madlang People natin!" Vice said. 

Apart from the shows usual numbers, the return also named the very first winner of its Mini Miss U segment, Arianah Kelsey. 

The beleaguered noontime show caught the attention of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) after the board said it received complaints from several viewers, including the July 25, 2023 episode where hosts and real-time couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez were seen licking cake icing from their fingers. 

Check out some of the trending posts related to the return of "It's Showtime." 

