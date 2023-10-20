^

Entertainment

WATCH: Jodi Sta. Maria explains why she calls Richard Yap 'Papa Chenes'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — It was a slip of the tongue but Jodi Sta. Maria elicited laughter from her co-stars and the press when she referred to Richard Yap as "Chenes." 

Jodi was asked about her reunion with Richard Yap in their currently running teleserye "Unbreak My Heart," when she did not notice she referred to him by the nickname. 

"Sayang wala siya ngayon dito," Jodi said, referring to the absence of Yap at their show's finale press conference last Saturday.  

"Chenes, we miss you. Si Chenes kasi, ay sorry, si Richard naman kasi," she corrected herself. 

Co-host Robbi Domingo asked the etymology of Yap's nickname. 

"Kasi, 'di 'ba? Papa Chen siya? Pero feeling ko parang bitin, kaya Papa Chenes. Actually walang kwenta. Basta tawag ko lang sa kanya, Chenes," Jodi explained. 

Papa Chen was the moniker given to Yap when he did the 2011 drama "My Binondo Girl." He portrayed the rich Chinese businessman Chen Sy in the drama that also starred real-life couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim. 

A year later in 2012, she and Jodi top-billed the noontime family drama, romantic comedy "Be Careful With My Heart." For two years until 2014, Jodi and Richard were known as Maya, the friendly nanny, and Ricardo "Ser Chief" Lim, a successful businessman. Theirs was a Cinderella story where a nanny and her boss fall in love with each other. 

Jodi also revealed how comfortable she is working with Richard despite going separate ways in their careers. Jodi remained with ABS-CBN, while Richard is mostly seen on GMA-7 shows. 

"Siguro pang-apat o pang-limang project na namin ito ni Richard, so masasabi ko na isa siya sa mga actor na sobrang kumportable akong ka-trabaho," Jodi said. 

The first-ever collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 with VIU, "Unbreak My Heart" is now down to its last five weeks. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

