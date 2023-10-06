^

Judy Ann Santos explains new series about real 'artista' life

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 6, 2023 | 3:58pm
Judy Ann Santos explains new series about real 'artista' life
Judy Ann Santos (right in red) with event host DJ Cha Cha at her launch as the newest ambassador of milk brand Alaska.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos has wrapped up filming her upcoming series adapted from a French show, "Call My Manager."

She also answered if she is open to handling other talents apart from herself. 

"Finally we're done. After 10 months of filming," said the chef-actress at the sidelines of her recent launch as the ambassador of popular milk brand Alaska. 

"Call My Manager" is adapted from the popular French series "Call My Agent." The Philippine adaptation is directed by Erik Matti and also stars Gina Alajar and Edu Manzano. 

"It's a very, very, very fun project and I'm so excited for everyone to see it kasi it's different in a way na it showcases the real story in what's happening inside the industry. Hindi lang 'yung basta gumawa ka ng istorya at ginawa mong pelikula at ginawa mo siyang teleserye. 

"Ito, nakakatawang makita o mapanood kung ano ba 'yung mga usapan ng mga managers, ng mga artista. But, of course, hindi ko naman pwedeng sabihin na lahat ng mapapanood ninyo dito ay actual na nangyayari sa tunay na buhay because it's quite unfair. Most of the scenes are, of course, exaggerated dahil fictional siya kasi nga it's a series. But may iba pinanggalingan talaga ng tunay na kwento na ino-OA na lang namin," she explained. 

Judy Ann was asked if she had personal inputs in writing the story for the series since the show's plot is quite similar to her own story — that of a popular star in the glittering world of the entertainment industry. 

"Ah wala, wala, wala," Judy Ann said, laughing and drawing laughter from the press. 

It is not a secret that Judy Ann, who is also fondly called Juday, was a ward of the late talent manager, Alfie Lorenzo. She was among his stable of talents that included Gretchen Barretto, Karla Estrada and Sunshine Cruz. He died in August 2017. 

Lorenzo is known for his colorful personality, often attributed as an upfront and strict talent manager. 

"Baka sa susunod. Actually ito, mga nangyari na matagal na matagal na kasi ito 'yung mas masarap pag-usapan kasi 'yung mga taong involved, hindi naman dahil sa sumakabilang buhay na 'yung iba, pero dahil napagtatawanan na 'yung sitwasyon. It is a situation that everybody learned a lot from and, at the same time, 'pag pinagkwe-kwentuhan, nakakatawa na lang talaga siya," she said. 

Does she have plans to manage other talents?

"Parang okay na ako i-manage ang sarili ko," Judy Ann replied. 

JUDY ANN SANTOS
