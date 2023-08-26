'Kailangan alam niya': Judy Ann Santos on teaching daughter Yohan how to commute

Judy Ann Santos with her daughter, Yohan, inside an e-jeepney as posted in her Instagram Stories.

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos gave a simple reason why she accompanied and taught her daughter Yohan to commute. For the actress, it is a responsibility to know one's way around town.

Judy Ann's Instagram Stories post where she posted a photo of her and Yohan inside an e-jeepney went viral. She said she was accompanying her daughter who is entering college.

At her launch as the newest brand ambassador of Alaska, Judy Ann explained the practical reason behind teaching Yohan to commute.

"Importante 'yun e kasi hindi naman sa lahat ng bagay may driver or may sasakyan na available. Or anything can happen lalo na college na kasi siya," Judy Ann said.

Yohan turned 18 in November last year. It is not clear where Judy Ann's daughter will be going for college.

"So kailangan alam niya ang lahat ng paraan para makauwi or at least, kahit saan man siya papunta, hindi siya 'yung mangmang, na [sasabihin niya], 'Ay kasi hindi ko alam 'yan.'

"Kailangan, importante alam niya 'yun para hindi siya bago. Nasa tunay na mundo na siya e. Eto na. Lalabas na siya sa real world kasi college na siya kaya kailangan niyang malaman 'yung responsibilities niya," Judy Ann said.

Coinciding with her introduction as its newest endorser is the brand's launching of a 5-minute, 5-ingredient Alaska SustansyaYUM gravy recipe.

Apart from her newest endorsement, Judy Ann is also set to appear in a streaming series called "Call My Manager." Directed by Erik Matti, the show tells the about the behind-the-scenes stories and details in the world of showbiz.

