MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 12:20pm
"E.A.T." host Joey de Leon
The STAR / File

[Trigger warning: Suicide]

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) will review "E.A.T" host Joey de Leon's "lubid" comment on the noontime show.

On the show's September 23 episode, a "Gimme 5" contestant was asked to name five items that people put on their necks. 

The contestant failed to give all the five items. At the end of the time limit given to the contestant, some of the hosts gave their own answers to the question.

Joey was heard saying, "Lubid, lubid, nakakalimutan niyo, lubid." Lubid is the Filipino term for rope. 

Social media users called out Joey anew as they saw his comment as alluding to suicide. They also asked MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto to review Joey's remarks. 

MTRCB released a statement yesterday saying they would review the episode. 

"The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) shall determine if the same are valid and presumably violative of Presidential Decree No. 1986 and/or its Implementing Rules and Regulations," the board said. 

Recently, MTRCB slapped a 12-day suspension against the noontime show "It's Showtime," labeling the act of Vice Ganda and Ion Perez in "Isip Bata" segment as "indecent."

ABS-CBN, however, filed a motion for reconsideration as the show is still airing.

Some internet users posted their reaction to the recent controversial episode. 

