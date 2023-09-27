MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

[Trigger warning: Suicide]

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) will review "E.A.T" host Joey de Leon's "lubid" comment on the noontime show.

On the show's September 23 episode, a "Gimme 5" contestant was asked to name five items that people put on their necks.

The contestant failed to give all the five items. At the end of the time limit given to the contestant, some of the hosts gave their own answers to the question.

Joey was heard saying, "Lubid, lubid, nakakalimutan niyo, lubid." Lubid is the Filipino term for rope.

Social media users called out Joey anew as they saw his comment as alluding to suicide. They also asked MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto to review Joey's remarks.

MTRCB released a statement yesterday saying they would review the episode.

"The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) shall determine if the same are valid and presumably violative of Presidential Decree No. 1986 and/or its Implementing Rules and Regulations," the board said.

Recently, MTRCB slapped a 12-day suspension against the noontime show "It's Showtime," labeling the act of Vice Ganda and Ion Perez in "Isip Bata" segment as "indecent."

ABS-CBN, however, filed a motion for reconsideration as the show is still airing.

Some internet users posted their reaction to the recent controversial episode.

Trigger warning: Suicide & Depression

Mga Bagay na sinasabit o sinusuot sa leeg ang category, matapos ang timer. nag joke si Joey De Leon after ng timer, ang sabi nia “lubid”.

Napaka Stupid! mental illness is not a joke!

Mas Malala pa to sa pahiran ng icing!#lala ? pic.twitter.com/pVmKCDD8v0 — cursedjr (@BrandoQuinamot) September 24, 2023

that "lubid" joke of joey de leon will never be funny — aali. (@notforrji) September 24, 2023

Joey De Leon's insensitive jokes about mental health is so alarming like the f*ck on Philippine television talaga sinasabi mong lubid ang bagay sa leeg ???? — scaredy cat (@vvanillacakee) September 24, 2023

