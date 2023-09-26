Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Atasha Muhlach is the latest host of noontime show 'E.A.T.'

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host.

Atasha was named as the new host on the show's episode last Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Atasha posted photos and videos of her first day on the show.

"First ever live performance on E.A.T TVJ #legitdabarkads @tv5manila @tvjofficial and was so happy to meet such a beautiful family," she wrote.

"Super thank you guys, my heart is so full of gratitude and appreciation!! thank you!! LEGIT DABARKADS!!" she added.

Atasha's mom Charlene showed her support to her daughter, commenting three heart emojis on the post.

Her aunt Almira Muhlach also commented on her post.

"Wow and just Wow!! You go girl!! Soooo galeng!!" she wrote.

Joey de Leon also welcomed Atasha to the "E.A.T." family on his Instagram account.

“Welcome our new Dabarkads, Atasha Muhlach. Buo na ang Dabarkads at ‘yung anak ng ORIGINAL TITLE na pag-aari namin, the last three letters ay narito na!- Eat Bul-AGA,” he wrote.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po. So happy to be a part of an amazing family. Thank you,” Atasha commented on Joey's post.

RELATED: Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads