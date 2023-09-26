^

Entertainment

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 26, 2023 | 7:44am
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'
Atasha Muhlach is the latest host of noontime show 'E.A.T.'
Atasha Muhlach via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 

Atasha was named as the new host on the show's episode last Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Atasha posted photos and videos of her first day on the show. 

"First ever live performance on E.A.T TVJ #legitdabarkads @tv5manila @tvjofficial and was so happy to meet such a beautiful family," she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atasha (@atashamuhlach_)

"Super thank you guys, my heart is so full of gratitude and appreciation!! thank you!! LEGIT DABARKADS!!" she added. 

Atasha's mom Charlene showed her support to her daughter, commenting three heart emojis on the post. 

Her aunt Almira Muhlach also commented on her post. 

"Wow and just Wow!! You go girl!! Soooo galeng!!" she wrote. 

Joey de Leon also welcomed Atasha to the "E.A.T." family on his Instagram account.

“Welcome our new Dabarkads, Atasha Muhlach. Buo na ang Dabarkads at ‘yung anak ng ORIGINAL TITLE na pag-aari namin, the last three letters ay narito na!- Eat Bul-AGA,” he wrote. 

“Maraming-maraming salamat po. So happy to be a part of an amazing family. Thank you,” Atasha commented on Joey's post. 

RELATED: Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

vuukle comment

ATASHA MUHLACH

EAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.
Entertainment
fbtw
Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

Atasha Muhlach joins 'EAT' Dabarkads

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is the newest addition to the Dabarkads of "E.A.T." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recharging respite in Hong Kong

Recharging respite in Hong Kong

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A few weeks ago, five of my girlfriends and I went to Hong Kong for a weekend of food tripping.
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix unveils must-watch Filipino titles this Christmas season

Netflix unveils must-watch Filipino titles this Christmas season

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
During Netflix’s See What’s Next: Philippines 2023 launch held recently, the streaming platform released their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

Iya Villania clarifies she is not pregnant with 5th child

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Iya Villania laughingly denied speculations that she was pregnant again with a fifth child with her husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid time travel in new romance-drama

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Loveteams normally bring out the thrill and excitement from the audience when they appear together on the big screen. Knowing...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week

LOOK: Liza Soberano wears chic Prada at Milan Fashion Week

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano made her first appearance at the Milan Fashion Week decked out in a Prada ensemble.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas

WATCH: 'Keys to the Heart' trailer with Zanjoe Marudo, Dolly de Leon, Elijah Canlas

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Netflix has released the main trailer for "Keys to the Heart," the Filipino adaptation of the 2018 Korean movie of the same...
Entertainment
fbtw
After 20 years in music, Erik Santos wants to continue legacy of late parents

After 20 years in music, Erik Santos wants to continue legacy of late parents

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Erik Santos recently reflected on his two-decade music journey, from being a boyband member, to singing champ, to the accomplished...
Entertainment
fbtw
BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
After teasing earlier this week, GOT7's BamBam finally unveiled his take on Lola Amour's hit song "Raining in Manila" at his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with