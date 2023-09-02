Donny Pangilinan opens up about past skin struggles, self-esteem issues

MANILA, Philippines — Much like any other teenager, Donny Pangilinan recalled how he also experienced skin problems during his teenage years and how these affected his self-esteem.

“I remembered the other day, when I was in the house and there was this concert I was waiting for so long. Of course, you’re a teenager, you’re very much excited (to watch it). I was going with my friends and stuff. The next day, I woke up ang laki ng pimples sa ilong ko. Sobrang laki. I said, anong gagawin ko parang ayoko ng lumabas,” he recounted during the recent QUICKFX event at SM North Edsa. He was introduced as celebrity ambassador for the skincare brand’s Pimple Eraser line of products.

“So, I didn’t know what to do and I made the mistake of trying to pop it. And it got so much worse. And I just remember parang the whole night parang hindi ko alam kung na-infect na siya or whatever. But I clearly remember it being such a hassle and it was a moment to me that I was like what could have I done to prevent this,” he continued.

Donny Pangilinan on skincare problems: Prevention is better than cure.

“But during my teenage years, I would get pimples rin naman. Like everyone else obviously, but hindi naman yung sobra. I think not (on) the face but more at my back. Because I was a runner so every day I’d be in track and field. And that was really my main sport and I ran like 10 kilometers a day. So I think it was very important for me to put on sunscreen and whatever (whenever) I had the chance to moisturize my skin as well.”

Even though he’s all grown up now, Donny would still get pimples but he is trying his best to really take care of his skin. “For me right now, because I’ve been also taking protein shake and stuff, mas lumalabas like ngayon meron ako dito (near lips) pero hindi halata masyado (because of his makeup artist). And we ended our shoot a while ago like 3 a.m. already. So there are times that it would come out.

“You can’t really avoid it but I really do try my best to take care of my skin. I try to have a morning routine. Actually, ako minsan nakakalimutan ko yung (routine but the) makeup artist na mismo nagsasabi, ‘You put this on.’ Or sometimes, siya na maglalagay bago mag-makeup para nandun na.”

“So you put the sunscreen (and) moisturizer beforehand and then the makeup para nandun na hindi ko na iisipin,” he shared and admitted that “there are times obviously, (a skin issue) really affects my self-esteem, especially if I’m gonna have to see a lot of people.”

“But that’s part of life you know. You have to also accept that that happens but you should also be able to try other products that might help you reduce that,” he said.

For someone like Donny who is often in front of the cameras and does outdoor activities, he stressed how important skin care is. “But it’s also difficult sometimes to maintain a clear skin especially minsan puyat ka and always under the sun. Now, my role (in shows) outdoors talaga. The activities that I do for my character (are mostly outdoors). As in talagang under the sun all the time.”

So he offered some tips on how to manage healthy skin. The No. 1 thing for him is rest. He said, “Whenever you can rest, you should rest.”

He said he brings with him the Pimple Eraser essentials kit and sunscreen to moisturize his skin. “And whenever you feel that something is coming, it’s better to treat it already as opposed to when it’s already out. So siguro prevention is better than cure. That’s what I always keep in mind,” he maintained.

Donny’s favorite product from the brand is the Body Acne Spray since he is “always on the go.” “And hindi maiiwasan na siyempre minsan magkakaroon ng pimples, especially sa katawan and right now, I’ve been working out a lot. I love to go to the gym, ride my bike and so everything is outdoors talaga.”