^

Entertainment

Donny Pangilinan opens up about past skin struggles, self-esteem issues

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2023 | 12:00am
Donny Pangilinan opens up about past skin struggles, self-esteem issues
The actor is launched as celebrity ambassador for QUICKFX’s Pimple Eraser brand.
Photos from Donny’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Much like any other teenager, Donny Pangilinan recalled how he also experienced skin problems during his teenage years and how these affected his self-esteem.

“I remembered the other day, when I was in the house and there was this concert I was waiting for so long. Of course, you’re a teenager, you’re very much excited (to watch it). I was going with my friends and stuff. The next day, I woke up ang laki ng pimples sa ilong ko. Sobrang laki. I said, anong gagawin ko parang ayoko ng lumabas,” he recounted during the recent QUICKFX event at SM North Edsa. He was introduced as celebrity ambassador for the skincare brand’s Pimple Eraser line of products.

“So, I didn’t know what to do and I made the mistake of trying to pop it. And it got so much worse. And I just remember parang the whole night parang hindi ko alam kung na-infect na siya or whatever. But I clearly remember it being such a hassle and it was a moment to me that I was like what could have I done to prevent this,” he continued.

Donny Pangilinan on skincare problems: Prevention is better than cure.

“But during my teenage years, I would get pimples rin naman. Like everyone else obviously, but hindi naman yung sobra. I think not (on) the face but more at my back. Because I was a runner so every day I’d be in track and field. And that was really my main sport and I ran like 10 kilometers a day. So I think it was very important for me to put on sunscreen and whatever (whenever) I had the chance to moisturize my skin as well.”

Even though he’s all grown up now, Donny would still get pimples but he is trying his best to really take care of his skin. “For me right now, because I’ve been also taking protein shake and stuff, mas lumalabas like ngayon meron ako dito (near lips) pero hindi halata masyado (because of his makeup artist). And we ended our shoot a while ago like 3 a.m. already. So there are times that it would come out.

“You can’t really avoid it but I really do try my best to take care of my skin. I try to have a morning routine. Actually, ako minsan nakakalimutan ko yung (routine but the) makeup artist na mismo nagsasabi, ‘You put this on.’ Or sometimes, siya na maglalagay bago mag-makeup para nandun na.”

“So you put the sunscreen (and) moisturizer beforehand and then the makeup para nandun na hindi ko na iisipin,” he shared and admitted that “there are times obviously, (a skin issue) really affects my self-esteem, especially if I’m gonna have to see a lot of people.”

“But that’s part of life you know. You have to also accept that that happens but you should also be able to try other products that might help you reduce that,” he said.

For someone like Donny who is often in front of the cameras and does outdoor activities, he stressed how important skin care is. “But it’s also difficult sometimes to maintain a clear skin especially minsan puyat ka and always under the sun. Now, my role (in shows) outdoors talaga. The activities that I do for my character (are mostly outdoors). As in talagang under the sun all the time.”

So he offered some tips on how to manage healthy skin. The No. 1 thing for him is rest. He said, “Whenever you can rest, you should rest.”

He said he brings with him the Pimple Eraser essentials kit and sunscreen to moisturize his skin. “And whenever you feel that something is coming, it’s better to treat it already as opposed to when it’s already out. So siguro prevention is better than cure. That’s what I always keep in mind,” he maintained.

Donny’s favorite product from the brand is the Body Acne Spray since he is “always on the go.” “And hindi maiiwasan na siyempre minsan magkakaroon ng pimples, especially sa katawan and right now, I’ve been working out a lot. I love to go to the gym, ride my bike and so everything is outdoors talaga.”

vuukle comment

ACTOR

DONNY PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A queen&rsquo;s welcome for Catriona Gray wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
brandSpace

A queen’s welcome for Catriona Gray wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

8 hours ago
Launching at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, Catriona Gray’s wax figure brings all the elegance and charisma from her show-stopping...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Andrea Brillantes on acting as daughter of 'girl crush' Angel Aquino
play

WATCH: Andrea Brillantes on acting as daughter of 'girl crush' Angel Aquino

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes revealed that she finds it weird to act as the daughter to her "crush" Angel Aquino.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels &ndash; but Ninong Ry helps bring it back
play
brandSpace

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan lost Christmas feels – but Ninong Ry helps bring it back

By May Dedicatoria | 10 hours ago
Ninong Ry and Ninong Jomari reminded us that despite the holiday whirlwind, we shouldn’t forget the traditions that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Jose Mari Chan to welcome Christmas season on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Internet users have been teasing the "return" of Jose Mari Chan through memes, but ABS-CBN are taking it to another level...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
YouTuber Junnie Boy searches for the Going Merry in 'One Piece' parody

YouTuber Junnie Boy searches for the Going Merry in 'One Piece' parody

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Netflix teamed up with Junnie Boy to create a teaser video parodying the live-action "One Piece," which began streaming on...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Barbie Forteza set her foot down by shooting down any hopes for her and screen partner David Licauco's reel pairing to turn into...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Vin Diesel with hair' goes viral

'Vin Diesel with hair' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Internet users are losing their minds seeing that the popularly bald Vin Diesel appeared in a film where he has hair.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' getting a 4K Blu-ray version

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Disney is continuing its centennial celebrations by releasing a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray remastered version of its first-ever full-length...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with