Intimacy coach helps RK and Jane pull off R-rated scenes in Swing

Real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza shared how they were ultimately convinced to star in the R-rated erotic drama, Swing, produced under MAVX Productions.

“I really wanted to work with RK again,” said Jane.

But before they accepted the film project, she noted there was a lot of discussion as to “what were the expectations for the characters and what are our responsibilities as actors.”

“So that when we stepped into the set, everything was clear and we’d know what to give. I don’t want to accept a project na hanggang dito lang ako pero hanggang duon pala gusto nila mangyari,” Jane added.

RK noted that the discussion also centered on the question if they could actually pull it off. “Of course, when the script is sent to you, it’s not yet final. There was a lot of discussion with the director, MAVX, direk Lauren (Dyogi, head of Star Magic) and (talent management) Star Magic kung paano namin gagawin,” he said.

“But ultimately, the reason we did this is because we were going to work with each other. This was something very challenging and we were willing to go through it together,” stressed RK.

Asked if they still had to undergo a sensuality workshop, they joked that between them they didn’t really need one.

But they had to rely on an intimacy coach for their risque scenes with foreign co-actors. While they have done some daring scenes in the past, the film was the first time where they went “super all out,” Jane said.

“When we were in Switzerland, we really had an intimacy coach to guide us with every scene na may ganun,” said the actress. “Every scene was very choreographed and only what was discussed and only what was in the script, that’s all we did so there would be no surprises on the set.”

RK said it was “very helpful” in making the actors comfortable despite the delicate scenes.

“Kung meron man gusto ipagawa during sex scenes dapat dadaan sa kanya. The actress or actor, at any moment, we feel uncomfortable, we’d just tell the intimacy coach and everything would stop. It was really actor-centric that no boundaries were crossed. Everyone was on the same page,” said RK.

Before the actual shooting, they had a day wherein they did exercises to get to know each one better.

On how they felt about each other doing sexy scenes with other actors, RK joked, “Nagdadasal nga ako,” then seriously, “We had to give life to these characters, hindi naman siya always na ginagawa.

“I can’t say that we don’t get affected if there are love scenes because we’re only human. May konting selos (there’s a little jealousy). Because we’re both in the same field and industry, we’re able to explain to each other what each of us are going through.”

For Jane, it was “just figuring out how to best handle it or go through it. I had to figure out kung papanoorin ko ba ang eksena or ‘wag na lang, like what would be better?”

“It was really communicating with each other and being on the same page,” added RK.

In the film, RK and Jane play a married couple whose marriage is on the rocks after failed attempts to get pregnant. In an attempt to salvage their relationship, they go on their “second honeymoon” abroad where the husband convinces the wife to experience a club for swinging couples. These are committed couples who swap multiple partners with the belief that this setup can supposedly spice up their marriage’s sex life. But things go awry when one of them chooses not to swing but settles on one partner besides the partner in life.

Directed by RC delos Reyes (Unravel), Swing was shot in Switzerland, which according to the producers’ statement, has “Swiss services/sex clubs for people with excessive libido and so much faith in open relationships.” Because of its adult content and theme, the now-showing film is Rated-16.

In real life, RK and Jane ruled out the possibility of an open relationship for them. When they were doing the film, it couldn’t be helped that the idea crossed their minds.

But, “personal choice na hindi kami para sa ganun,” she said.

“Personally, we don’t agree with it. But it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist somewhere else. It could not work for us, for our culture, for our setting, I don’t know, but it exists eh and it works sa iba eh,” said RK.

“With us personally, our characters, there are times ‘pag tinanong paano kaya ma-solve ang problema, we always say, it’s communication between partners. Dun sila nag kulang in the end.”

Both gave a resounding yes if they both believe in marriage. But it’s not on their minds at the moment.

“We’re really maximizing now the opportunities that come our way. Ako sobrang proud ako with all the accomplishments and the projects that are coming,” said Jane who currently topbills the TV5-ABS-CBN collab drama Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin.

RK also said, “We know each other’s journey. How we got here, we really prayed for it and we really worked hard for it, and now that she has so many shows and so many blessings, nasa backseat yung isa. Maybe someday, we will talk about it but for now, I’m so proud of her.”

Unlike their characters where, as Jane put it, there’s a clear imbalance with the relationship tilting in favor of one person, she said her relationship with RK despite the eight-year age gap — Jane is 27, RK is 35 — is give and take.

RK reiterated that what is working for them is communication. “That’s where the trust comes from,” added Jane.

If to the viewer, they effectively portrayed their characters, it’s “because I think we were happy that it was us doing the scenes together,” Jane said.

“I think if hindi maganda foundation namin sa area na yun, this kind of movie will not be good for us. We would not be able to get through it,” RK concluded.