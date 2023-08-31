^

Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 12:07pm
Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic
Kris Bernal posts a photo of her newborn baby girl on Instagram on August 30, 2023.
Screengrab from Kris Bernal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Bernal has finally given birth to her firstborn, and she turned to an NBA superstar for her baby girl's name. 

On Instagram Wednesday, the actress posted a reel that features her and her husband, Perry Choi, carrying their baby. 

"15 days with our #LittleSunshine, @haileelucca! ???? And, it has been the most magical days of our lives. After the longest pregnancy and hardest labor, I would do it over so many times to meet my #LittleSunshine," Kris wrote on Instagram, tagging the newly created Instagram page of her baby. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the separate Instagram post of her baby, it is explained how Hailee Lucca got her curious and familiar name to most basketball fans. 

"I heard mama said that my name, Hailee Lucca, was inspired by the word 'Hallelujah' that means 'Praise the Lord.' Mom would play this song on repeat to soothe me to sleep inside her womb. I am a manifestation of God's divine love, and they are forever thankful for my precious life. Additionally, mama had an excessive fondness to NBA player, Luka Doncic, throughout her entire pregnancy. And in my little bubble, I can hear her cheering 'Halle-Luka' every time!" the caption read. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Luka Doncic is the star player of Dallas Mavericks and currently leads his home country, Slovenia, in its quest to advance to the next stage of the FIBA World Cup in Okinawa, Japan. The quadrennial tournament is being co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines until September 10. 

Kris described her journey toward motherhood, saying the bond she has created with her baby whom she had carried for nine months is the "strongest in existence." 

"I’m so inlove!! ???? It is a kind of love that is never understood until it happens to you. My heart is so full and becoming a mother is the most rewarding and beautiful thing in my life. Thank you, Lord, for giving us a chance to be parents! We have been taking some time to ourselves to get settled. For now, we’re really slowing down and soaking up every minute, cherishing it all," she added. 

RELATED: WATCH: Kris Bernal says NBA star Luka Doncic one of her pregnancy cravings

