WATCH: Kris Bernal says NBA star Luka Doncic one of her pregnancy cravings

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal revealed that NBA star Luka Doncic is one of her cravings in her pregnancy.

In an interview with the media on Wednesday, Kris said that it felt weird that she suddenly wanted to watch basketball games.

“Naglilihi kasi ako sa basketball. So weird. Nood ako nang nood ng NBA. Wala kong pinapalagpas na game basta 'yung favorite team ko, Dallas Mavericks. Sobrang idol ko si Luka so ipapangalan ko sa magiging anak ko. Pero second name lang siguro,” Kris said.

“Ayon nga, it’s so weird, I never got interested naman sa basketball pero ngayon alam ko pati oras ng game. Sobrang weird,” she added.

Apart from Luka, Kris said she wanted sour foods in her pregnancy.

“My cravings change from time to time. But mostly, I crave something sour. I love sinigang and anything with vinegar as a dipping sauce,” she said.

Kris is currently in her 17 weeks of pregnancy and does not know yet the gender of her baby.

“We don’t know the baby’s gender yet. I’m 17 weeks pregnant as of this writing. My OB Gyne advised to take the gender reveal and chromosomal testing at 22 weeks. We’re already thinking of some names, whether it’s for a boy or girl,” she said.

“A healthy baby first and foremost! I’d be happy with either one. But most of our family members want to have a baby girl since almost every mother in the family got boys,” she added.

