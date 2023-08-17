Yassi Pressman, Jon Semira confirm breakup; deny third party

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman and businessman Jon Semira have broken up.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Yassi and Jon posted the same statement.

"After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends," Jon wrote.

"It's been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only," he added.

Jon also said that there was no third party involved in their breakup.

"The third party rumors are false. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had," he said.

"Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it. We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this," he added.

Breakup rumors between the two began last month. They just only confirmed the speculation yesterday.

Yassi trended online recently after videos of her getting cozy with presidential son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte plants a friendly kiss on her cheeks.

In a statement e-mailed to Philstar.com, Yassi's camp said the actress "is embracing her newfound freedom and sense of independence with open arms."

"Life is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and I'm embracing this new chapter with excitement and optimism," Yassi stated. "I believe in the power of healing and self-care, and I'm using this time to explore who I am as an individual."

