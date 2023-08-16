Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team.

In her interview with GMA News, Heart said that "life is like that."

"Marami tayong pagdadaanan with our careers and our personal life and everything is for a reason, and everything is for us to, you know, be stronger so we can face everything else in life,” she said.

Heart also shared the piece of advice she received from husband Chiz Escudero.

“My husband would always tell me, ‘With the glory comes the punches'," she said.

"So, you can’t have a perfect life, and nobody’s perfect. So everything’s made for a reason to make us better people and stronger,” she added.

Rumors about the rift between Heart and her glam team began when DJ Jai Ho talked about a "famous celebrity" who allegedly kicked out her "stylist and makeup artist" for maxing out her credit card.

Heart’s makeup artist Justin Louise Soriano denied the credit card rumors in the comments section of his Instagram account.

Responding to a social media user's query on Instagram, Justin said he can't let the issue pass because it's all about money.

"Sorry but I can’t let this pass lang, especially pera ‘yung pino-point out,” he said.

“The falling-out has nothing to do with money matters. Please, let’s stop making issues. We are over it already. Patahimikin na po natin ito,” he added.

