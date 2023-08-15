'Very unfortunate': Nadine Lustre on Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh issue

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre was mum on the controversy hounding Careless Entertainment chief executive officer Jeffrey Oh.

In an interview with the media after she won the Best Actress trophy at the recent FAMAS Awards last Sunday, Nadine said she did not want to talk about Jeffrey because she's not involved with Careless anymore.

“I’d rather not talk about that just because I’m not involved in it anymore, so I don’t want to comment on that anymore," Nadine said.

"But of course Jeff is so... I’ve worked with him, too. It’s very unfortunate that this is happening,” she added.

Jeffrey is the business partner of Nadine's ex-boyfriend, James Reid.

Earlier reports said that Oh was detained after his arrest last July 28 due to an alleged complaint about his visa and work permit.

He has been released on bail, a Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson confirmed last week.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Oh is out of its custody. GMA News said that the Korean-American was released last August 4.

