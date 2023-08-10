^

Entertainment

Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail — BI

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 10, 2023 | 2:10pm
Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail â�� BI
Liza Soberano (center) is joined by Careless founder James Reid (left) and chief executive officer Jeffrey Oh (right).
Mike Gella via Careless

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid's business partner Jeffrey Oh has been released on bail, a Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. 

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Oh is out of its custody. GMA News said that the Korean-American was released last August 4. 

Oh is the chief executive officer of Careless Entertainment, the label co-founded by singer-actor James Reid. 

Earlier reports said that Oh was detained at the Immigration facility after his arrest last July 28 after it received a complaint about his visa and work permit. 

Apart from the label, Oh is also into food and beverage. He is behind several bars in Poblacion, including West32, Japonesa and Alamat. 

RELATED: James Reid's dad Malcolm had Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh arrested — Cristy Fermin

vuukle comment

JAMES REID
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied rumors that she and ex Yilmaz Bektas have tied the knot again in a civil ceremony and will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

Ex-PBB housemate Lie Reposposa shares sweet photo with 'afam' BF amid cheating allegation

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Lie Reposposa shared a sweet photo of her with foreigner boyfriend Paul Joshua Marsden...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

Lovi Poe, Monty Blencowe now engaged; celebrities congratulate

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lovi Poe revealed that she's now engaged to film producer Monty Blencowe.
Entertainment
fbtw
JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

JM Canlas' casket donated to teenage EJK victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The casket of the late young actor JM Canlas was donated to Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by cops in Navotas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao attend Locarno Film Festival 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actors and former couple John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao attended the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fianc&eacute;e Maqui's autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fiancée Maqui's autoimmune disease

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo showed how professional he was hosting the Acer Day Concert last Sunday in Mall of Asia Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Business Proposal' star Kim Sejeong to hold first Manila concert tour

'Business Proposal' star Kim Sejeong to hold first Manila concert tour

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Sejeong is holding her concert tour, “The ?," on  October 1 in New Frontier Theater as presented by Wilbros L...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wil Dasovich makes Philippine record for longest underwater breath hold

Wil Dasovich makes Philippine record for longest underwater breath hold

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Cancer survivor and content creator Wil Dasovich made a Philippine record for five minutes and 39 seconds for underwater breath...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

'Anne Hepburn': Anne Curtis' emotional meeting with idol Audrey Hepburn's son, Manila exhibit visit

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis turned emotional upon visiting Audrey Hepburn's Manila exhibit. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with