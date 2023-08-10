Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh released on bail — BI

Liza Soberano (center) is joined by Careless founder James Reid (left) and chief executive officer Jeffrey Oh (right).

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid's business partner Jeffrey Oh has been released on bail, a Bureau of Immigration (BI) spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Oh is out of its custody. GMA News said that the Korean-American was released last August 4.

Oh is the chief executive officer of Careless Entertainment, the label co-founded by singer-actor James Reid.

Earlier reports said that Oh was detained at the Immigration facility after his arrest last July 28 after it received a complaint about his visa and work permit.

Apart from the label, Oh is also into food and beverage. He is behind several bars in Poblacion, including West32, Japonesa and Alamat.

