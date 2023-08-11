^

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 11, 2023 | 12:11pm
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino
Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino
Mark Leviste via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented on the "Queen of All Media's" post. 

In Kris' health update on Instagram, Mark commented a marriage vow. 

"Kids and I will always be by your side…for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish FORVER," Mark wrote. 

"Super kakilig naman," an Instagram user wrote. 

"I hate cutting onions, it makes me cry. Love conquers all just hang in there," another commented. 

An Instagram user then asked Mark if it is true that he is still married with another woman.

"Annuled po," Mark replied.

In an interview with showbiz columnist and TV host Butch Francisco uploaded on YouTube three days ago, Mark stressed that he was already a solo parent and officially single when he met Kris, and was still "single" at the time of the interview.

Kris announced yesterday some good news to her fans that her health is improving. 

She said that her last blood panel showed improvement. 

“Thank you because our prayers are being answered - my last blood panel showed improvement - it’s slow progress, I have a long way to go,” she said. 

Kris said that her doctors praised her for enduring the pain. 

“She calls me a ‘bad-ass’ because kinakaya ko even though malapot at mahapdi 'yung ini-inject at malalim kailangan ibaon 'yung prefilled high tech syringe. Yes, matapang na ko sa halos lahat ng kailangan pagdaanan at mataas ang pain tolerance ko,” she said. 

KRIS AQUINO

MARK LEVISTE
