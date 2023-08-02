^

What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 2, 2023 | 11:26am
What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde at their Baguio wedding last July 28, 2023
Ice Seguerra via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Even before “TV Patrol” news anchor Noli de Castro took a swipe at people getting married while a typhoon was ravaging some parts of the country, actors Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde have already asked their guests to be “sensitive” to the “challenges and disruptions caused by the weather” by refraining from posting on social media about the wedding. They also encouraged their guests to donate to victims of all kinds of calamities in lieu of wedding presents.

As can be seen in screenshots of messages sent to guests that were shared to Philstar.com, the guests were told: 

“We hope this message finds you well and looking forward to celebrating Maine and Arjo’s special day with everyone. We are writing to inform you about a situation that has arisen and to kindly request your understanding and cooperation.

“As you might be aware, there is an unexpected storm that we are experiencing at the moment. While the couple is early anticipating sharing this momentous occasion with all of you, their top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and loved ones.

“Due to the storm’s potential impact, we kindly request that all guests refrain from posting anything related to the wedding on social media or other platforms during the day of the event.”

According to the message the couple sent, the request was made “to ensure that we remain sensitive to any challenges or disruptions caused by the weather.”

In addition, the wedding invitation sent to all guests included a plea from the couple’s godparents or “ninongs” and “ninangs” to give donations to the victims of all kinds of calamities and any other type of assistance to the people more so in District 1 of Quezon City, which Arjo represents in Congress.

It can be recalled that in the closing spiel of "TV Patrol" last Friday, the day of Arjo and Maine's wedding, de Castro said that there are people suffering while there are people who are getting married.

“Kayo habang kinakasal, kawawa naman ‘yung mga binagyo,” he said.

De Castrot hen drew criticism from Internet users, including one of Arjo and Maine’s ninongs, Joey de Leon.

RELATED: 'Nauna sina Menggay kay Egay': 'Ninong' Joey de Leon defends Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde vs Noli de Castro tirade

ARJO ATAYDE

MAINE MENDOZA

NOLI DE CASTRO
